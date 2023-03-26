99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cultural Thursday Presents ‘Lessons from Chile: 40 days and 4,000 kilometers’

CLC sociologist and photographer Gary Payne will take his audience on a visual journey through Chile’s Andean Mountain range, its coastal estuaries and its communities.

A Chilean boy wearing a hat.
CLC sociologist and photographer Gary Payne presents “Lessons from Chile: 40 days and 4,000 kilometers” at noon and 7 p.m. April 6 at Central Lakes College.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College’s Cultural Thursday series presents “Lessons from Chile: 40 days and 4,000 kilometers” with CLC sociologist and photographer Gary Payne.

There are two sessions on April 6: The first is at noon in the Chalberg Theatre and the second is at 7 p.m. in room E354. Both are free and open to the public.

The noon presentation will be available via livestream at https://tinyurl.com/nhbwnzz3 .

Payne will take his audience on a visual journey through Chile’s Andean Mountain range, its coastal estuaries and its communities. Chile has been described as one of the most beautiful and resource-rich nations on Earth. Payne returned from South America in late January after visiting museums, Amer-Indian communities, national parks, rodeos, vineyards, central markets and the capitol, Santiago.

The presentation will include photos of birds and mammals that Chile has on its endangered list for protection. Chile’s history will be summarized, and the controversial topic of U.S. support of Chilean Dictator Augusto Pinochet will be addressed.

