99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Cultural Thursday presents ‘Majestic Greece’

Presenting will be CLC communications instructor Kari Frisch.

CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Central Lakes College banner.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 PM

BRAINERD — The community is invited to learn about Greece at Central Lakes College’s next Cultural Thursday event at noon on Thursday, May 4, in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd campus.

There is also an online streaming option.

To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/yeypzkzv . The event is free and open to the public.

Presenting will be CLC communications instructor Kari Frisch. Frisch will present stories and images from her time in Greece last year. Frisch spent time exploring Greek culture, landscapes and back roads, while meeting the country's people. She’ll help the audience better understand the nation and its diverse culture today. For more information on the Cultural Thursday series, contact Jason Edens at Jason.edens@clcmn.edu .

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Leslie Sher
Local
Pequot Lakes student earns Minnesota Connections Academy recognition
April 29, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Block letters spell out news for a logo
Local
Happy Hour For A Cause to benefit Relationship Safety Alliance
April 29, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Dispatch News Brief logo with a stack of papers in the background
Local
Mock crash scenario set May 1 in Walker
April 29, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Coach and player high five at third.
Prep
Athletics: Wennerstrand a Warrior in every way
April 29, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Walter Engbretson
Prep
Athletics: Rediscovering Walter Engbretson a Warrior Hall of Famer
April 29, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Munger murder trial resumes on the anniversary of Lynnie Ann Loucks murder
April 28, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
April 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr