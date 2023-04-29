Cultural Thursday presents ‘Majestic Greece’

BRAINERD — The community is invited to learn about Greece at Central Lakes College’s next Cultural Thursday event at noon on Thursday, May 4, in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd campus.

There is also an online streaming option.

To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/yeypzkzv . The event is free and open to the public.

Presenting will be CLC communications instructor Kari Frisch. Frisch will present stories and images from her time in Greece last year. Frisch spent time exploring Greek culture, landscapes and back roads, while meeting the country's people. She’ll help the audience better understand the nation and its diverse culture today. For more information on the Cultural Thursday series, contact Jason Edens at Jason.edens@clcmn.edu .