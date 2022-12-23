Customers speak out on post office woes

BRAINERD — Though delivery woes continue at the Brainerd Post Office customers looking for expected Christmas packages Friday, Dec. 23, were also understanding of challenges.

Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered. Jeff Grunewald, Brainerd, said when the package they ordered from Amazon didn’t arrive, they checked and found it wasn’t able to be delivered. That message, however, didn’t come with a lot of instructions on what to do next.

When he arrived at the Brainerd Post Office, Grunewald found a table was set up in the lobby by the key-operated rental mail boxes with a handwritten note and an arrow pointing to it as the spot for package pick up. A line of folding chairs was set up running the length of the space down to the post office counter. Some with packages to mail appeared startled to see the line so close to the main entrance, but expressed relief they could go on to the counter where there wasn’t a line.

Grunewald, and others who entered after him, were asked for a tracking number for the parcel and had to phone home to get it. That scenario repeated as additional customers arrived at the downtown Brainerd location. When, and if, a package was found they needed to provide their identification.

This was Grunewald’s first package pickup of Christmas presents. While he was waiting for a single package, he got word from home there were now two more available to get. While waiting, he said people were kind and cordial through the process at the post office. People can be grumpy this time of year, he said, but the postal employees were very pleasant.

Inside the anticipated boxes were presents for Christmas, just two days away.

When Grunewald asked the clerks at the temporary table if the setup for people to pick up undelivered packages was based on the recent weather, which included heavy snowstorms and bitter cold, or was just because of the volume of this busy holiday season, a clerk told him it was “an anomaly.”

Two clerks sat at the desk Friday helping customers connect with their packages. A woman who declined to be named said she wasn’t from the Brainerd Post Office but was there helping out. She said the best thing customers can do to help the process is have their tracking numbers available. She referred any other questions to the Brainerd office.

A woman stands in the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, near the package pickup table. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

The Brainerd postmaster said they’re not allowed to talk with the media. But an email from Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, with the U.S. Postal Service corporate communications office in Minneapolis, noted “The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced.”

The email added: “Local management in Brainerd and Baxter are aware of delivery issues and taking steps to address the concerns. We appreciate the patience of our customers. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and are proud of the efforts of postal employees as they define essential public service every day. When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention and we encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station.”

The email said that customers can also go to the website usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of our homepage, or utilize this direct web address: https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/ . Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service, according to Abdul-Razzaaq.

Other post offices also have an influx of packages and mail over the holiday season and have had the same weather to deal with in December. Inability to get mail delivered regularly is a frequent conversation topic in the area, and a repeated concern for Brainerd Dispatch newspaper delivery, which went to all mail delivery in November. Mail customers have expressed concerns about medications that are mailed to them, about delays in getting paychecks and using that income to pay their bills, and then, of course, the packages intended for Christmas and holiday gifts.

A woman who lives on Ojibwe Road north of Brainerd said those complaints are common on Nextdoor, an app that connects neighborhoods. Dressed in a long coat with matching earmuffs, she didn’t want to give her name as she waited to collect an Amazon package Friday. The line waiting for packages grew to a handful of people over the lunch hour Friday. The woman was there Tuesday as well when she said the line stretched nearly the length of the building.

“We were greeters,” she said of other customers who were arriving for mail. “We try to just get to be friends and laugh.”

They joked about bringing in food or offering to help find packages in the back office.

“What do you do? It’s not their fault,” she said of mail clerks, adding it’s the system that seems messed up.

When she got the message the package she ordered couldn’t be delivered, she wasn’t sure why. The message from Amazon on her phone stated: “Due to extraordinary circumstances, USPS will not be able to deliver your item as expected. As of 4:49 p.m. on December 19, 2022, your time can be picked up at Baxter Carrier Annex.”

She said she thought the post office was overwhelmed with packages and just couldn’t deliver them based on the volume. The message from Amazon went on to say if the item wasn’t picked up it would go out for delivery as conditions permitted.

She looked up where the annex was, went there, and was told her package wasn’t at the annex but was at the Brainerd Post Office. She was given the wrong place because of a glitch, she said they told her. So she went to the post office. This experience was repeated by others who traveled between the annex in Baxter and the post office in Brainerd and still left empty-handed.

After people stood in line for some time at the post office Tuesday, the woman said a clerk came out and told them if they were waiting for items out for delivery on Dec. 18, 19 or 20, they could all leave because those packages hadn’t been sorted yet and they could come back in a couple of days.

“People were getting angry because they were standing in line so long and then had to come back,” she said.

Friday, she was back at the post office and back to waiting.

When she heard her number called, she went to the table and the clerk said they didn’t have the package. Four people had looked for it and couldn’t find it, the clerk said, adding it might be mixed in on another pallet of packages. The woman showed the notification on her phone saying the package was there.

“I don’t have it,” the clerk told her, advising her she’d be added to the call list if they came across the package.

The woman stepped away from the table and spoke to another man who was waiting to pick up a package. “Everything is going FedEx from now on,” he said.

While they were talking a clerk appeared with her package from the back. They found it. The woman thanked them, noting she wasn’t looking forward to driving back another time given the weather.

Another customer left without being able to get his package. He asked for post office hours Saturday or about being able to come back and check on it later Friday. Before he left he said staff was friendly and he was willing to give them the grace for the weather and for being short-staffed.

Jason Davis, supervisor of customer service at Little Falls Post Office, has worked for the postal service for seven years.

“We're actually holding pretty strong here,” Davis said of Little Falls. “We're not as understaffed as some of those other offices. Brainerd has open routes.”

Davis lives in Baxter.

“We just have our regulars working six days a week,” he said. “We only have a couple of subs, so we can rotate them through, trying to get a regular day off when we can. … Just people don't want to work is the problem, it seems to me. I mean, everybody's shorthand. It's just not the post office.”

The Brainerd Fire Department did respond to a complaint about general fire safety due to the large amount of packages stored at the Brainerd Post Office last week. Fire Chief Tim Holmes said Friday the large volume of packaging is expected for this time of year and no corrective action was needed. The fire department did make suggestions to keep aisles and exits clear. Everything was well within the fire code and for fire safety, but aisles were a little tight, Holmes said. When the department went back to check, the volume of packaging was reduced and the post office had followed suggestions.

A downtown business owner also spoke of the issues with mail delivery and influx of Amazon boxes at the post office, noting if shoppers had spent even just some of their holiday spending locally instead, waiting or potentially not getting packages in time for their celebrations wouldn’t have been a problem.

As Grunewald headed for the door with his arms loaded with boxes he said, “Now comes the worst part — the wrapping.”

Staff writer Tim Speier assisted with this story.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz.