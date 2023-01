Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, births

Carly Blanksma and Cody Swenson, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Theodore Henry Swenson, Dec. 3, 2022. Grandparents are Nathalie and Frits Blanksma, Pequot Lakes, and Kim and Robert Swenson, Backus.

Zachary Aaron Lund and Alyssa Noelle Lund, Breezy Point, a girl, Adalyn Noelle, Dec. 6, 2022.

Trevor and Erin Kruse, Breezy Point, a boy, Clayton David, Dec. 7, 2022. Grandparents are Lori Kruse, Brainerd, Robert Bosaaen, Crosby, and Della Bosaaen, Brainerd.

Ernie and Rachel Jorgensen, Brainerd, a boy, Ezra Charles, Dec. 9, 2022. Grandparents are Kelly and Laurie Jorgensen, Nisswa, Charlie and P.J. Bolstridge, Brainerd.

Samantha Christensen and Alex Dalgarno Ward, Pillager, a girl, Madelyn Rose Dalgarno Ward, Dec. 14, 2022.

Ashley Berg and Greg Koering, Fort Ripley, a boy, Damon’Avit Myron Koering, Dec. 20, 2022. Grandparents are Bette and Tom Long, Mission, Texas, Pete Berg, Aitkin, Steve Koering, Milaca, Mickey Montzka, Fort Ripley, and Bonnie and Leonard Schmidt.

McKenzie Engebretson and Gunnar Kieffer, Brainerd, a girl, Briar LouAnn Kieffer, Dec. 23, 2022. Grandparents are Patricia Ann Engebretson, Crosslake, Patrick Block, Brainerd, and Brook and Aaron Kieffer, Merrifield. Great-grandparents are the late Virginia Bell, the late Roy Block, the late Linda Lou Engebretson, the late Burton Engebretson, Randy Kieffer and Janice Kieffer, Morris, and Sherman Beach and Cleo Beach, Brainerd.

Wren and Nick Norgaard, a girl, Lenora Elisabeth, Dec. 30, 2022. Grandparents are Sandi and Phil Norgaard, Green, Ohio, Shelly Adams, Minneapolis, and Steve Jones, Hastings. Great-grandmother is Lynn Adams, Red Oak, Iowa.

Brooke Mower and Brad Huesmann, a girl, Millie Jean Huesmann, Jan. 1, 2023. Grandparents are Pam and Mike Downey, Breezy, Terry Huesmann, Pine River, and Kimberly and Lucas Teel, Pine River.

Meredith and Kyler Decent, Deerwood, a girl, Sophia Marie, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, Jan. 4, 2023. Grandparents are Ann and Philip Silgen, Deerwood, Tammy Decent, Crosby, and Jerry Decent, Crosby. Great-grandparents are Joan Johnson, Crosslake, Shirley Silgen, Roseville, and Tom Blood, Ironton.

Kelsey Roush and Austin Swenson, Deerwood, a boy, Kolter Lucas Lee Swenson, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, Jan. 9, 2023.

Sean and Kristin Fleming, Deerwood, a girl, Elizabeth Jane, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, Jan. 12, 2023. Grandparents are Dr. Paul and Theresa Severson, Deerwood, and Jerry and Kathleen Fleming, Denver. Great-grandparent is Mary Severson, Crosby.

Rebecca and Edward Gravdahl, Pine River, a boy, Preston Joseph, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, Jan. 17, 2023.

Samantha and Nathan Gonczy, Pequot Lakes, a girl, Miriam Ruth, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, Jan. 19, 2023. Grandparents are Dennis and Kathy Gonczy, Pequot Lakes, Tony and Melinda Loberg, Pequot Lakes. Great-grandparents are Calvin and Shirley Wallin, Pequot Lakes.

Aleasha and Tony Dullum, Pequot Lakes, a girl, Lakelynn Marlene, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, Jan. 18, 2023. Grandparents are Ted and Kathy Dullum, Nisswa, Patti Ellinboe, Anoka, Judd Olek, Nisswa. Great-grandparents are Liz Benson and Ron, Baxter, and Roger Olek, Nisswa.

Katelynn Martin and Ronald Braverman, Deerwood, a girl, Georgia MayJean, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Jan. 22, 2023.