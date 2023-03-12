6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, births

An area listing of birth announcements.

By Dispatch staff report
March 12, 2023 10:27 AM

Cassandra Whitney and Hunter Robinson, Ironton, a girl, Avery LeChelle-Lynn Robinson, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, Feb. 12, 2023. Grandparents are Elizabeth and Andrew Robinson, Crosby, Sarah Torkelson, Aitkin, and Steven Whitney, Brainerd. Great-grandparents are Beth and Randal Moore, Crosby, Karen and Craig Robinson, Munising, Michigan, and Deb and Shirlie Cooper, Aitkin.

Skylar Starry and Austin Nelson, Baxter, a girl, Aurora Wren Nelson. Grandparents are Dorene Nelson, Crosby, Laura and Michael Starry, Ironton, and Nicole Starry, Zimmerman. Great-grandparents are Mike and Judy Starry, Emily; Kraig and Leslie Seely, Deerwood, Terri Fischer, Crosby, Ruth and Doug Hallin, Brainerd, Linda Nelson, Milaca, Tamy and Craig Hince, Mora, and Terry Gregory, Elk River.

Jackie and Andy Grinnell, Aitkin, a girl, Kennedy Grace, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, Feb. 17, 2023. Grandparents are Lynn and Tony Grinnell, Shieldsville. Great-grandparents are Barb and Max Venero, Elysian, and Laura and Richard Anderson, Little Falls.

Travis and Victoria Williams, Deerwood, a boy, Kason Joseph, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, March 2, 2023. Grandparents are Kevin and Nikki Wassen, Crosby, and Tim and Nancy Williams. Great-grandparents are Millie Wassen, Crosby, Marley Hicks, Ironton, Duane Bolme, Grand Rapids, and Leone Williams, Coon Rapids.

Caleb and Aubrey Johnson, a boy, Petrus Paul, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, March 2, 2023. Grandparents are Jeff Hawks, Brainerd, and Paul and Kaydi Johnson.

Travis and Gina Roach, Crosby, a boy, Carter James, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, March 7, 2023. Grandparents are Jim and Pam Roach, Merrifield, and Mary “Kay” Rudolph, Crosslake. Great-grandparent is Jeannine McCabe, Baxter.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

