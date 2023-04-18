99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, births

An area listing of birth announcements.

A picture of white baby shoes to illustrate area birth announcements.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service<br/>
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:00 PM

Amber Lucas and James Raines, Remer, a boy, Zayden James, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, March 23, 2023. Grandparents are Jim and Sharon Raines, Remer, Gene Francis and Dawn Lucas, Remer; Richard Lucas and DiAnna Lucas, Remer.

Louis and Karine Crombie, Brainerd, a boy, Henry Malik, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, March 25, 2023. Grandparents are Steve and Joan Crombie, Faribault, and David and Nadia Johahnsen, Brainerd.

Megan and Nate Adams, a boy, Beckham John, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, March 31, 2023. Grandparents are Sheila and Eugene Haverkamp, Baxter, Kim and Judy Adams, Baxter, and Sandy Bottone, Brainerd. Great-grandparents are Lloyd and Queenie Adams, Ironton, and Phil Haverkamp, Baxter.

Shelly and Jeff Tulenchik, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Jameson Patrick, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, April 1, 2023.

By Dispatch staff report
