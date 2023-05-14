99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, births

An area listing of birth announcements.

A picture of white baby shoes to illustrate area birth announcements.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service<br/>
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

Collin and Lacey Luckett, Backus, a girl, Annabelle Lace, 9 pounds, 15 ounces, April 13, 2023. Grandparents are Eric and Alissa Canfield, Maple Grove, and Ken and Twila Luckett, Franklin, Tennessee. Great-grandparents are Jack and Christine Canfield, New Brighton, Larry and Helen York, Bernie, Missouri, and Joan Luckett, Nashville, Tennessee.

Blake and Destiny, Brainerd, a girl, Mila Raye Burggraff, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, April 14, 2023.

Heather and Shawn Webster, a boy, Otto Tweed, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, April 22, 2023.

Chad and Vanessa Crawford, Nisswa, a girl, Skyla Lynn, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, April 25, 2023. Grandparents are TJ and Suzi Block, Hillman, and Rick and Lori Crawford, Fifty Lakes.

Megan and Bryan Syrstad, Deerwood, a girl, Finley Jo, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, May 1, 2023. Grandparents are Cindy Engstrom-Felthous, Pine River, Dave Felthous, Backus, and Marty and Kathy Syrstad, Thompson, North Dakota. Great-grandparents are Doris Braathen, Grand Forks, North Dakota, and JoAnn Engstrom, Tioga, North Dakota.

By Dispatch staff report
