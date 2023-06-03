99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, births

An area listing of birth announcements.

A picture of white baby shoes to illustrate area birth announcements.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service<br/>
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 PM

Laura Huesmann and Gaylan Pegel, Pine River, a girl, Oakley Pegel, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, May 10, 2023. Grandparents are Jason and Tanya McAllister, Pine River; Gaylan and Marlene Pegel, Merrifield, and Amy and Ken Dow, Isle. Great-grandparents are Maurice McAllister, Backus, and Linda Mathison, Brainerd.

Luke and Bailey Landecker, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Mack Duane, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, May 10, 2023. Grandparents are David and Kim Landecker, Breezy Point; and John and Pam Poston, Lake Shore. Great-grandparents are Helen Landecker, Baxter, and Joyce Wincek, Elk River.

Kassie Schienbein and Jordan Williams, Brainerd, a girl, Jozee Jean Williams, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, May 12, 2023. Grandparents are Kurt and Kelly Schienbein, Brainerd, Jana Williams, Maple Grove, and Tina and Andy Williams, Brooklyn Park. Great-grandparent is Donna Hertel, Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Dispatch staff report
