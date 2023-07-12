Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, births

An area listing of birth announcements.

A picture of white baby shoes to illustrate area birth announcements.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service<br/>
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:57 AM

Samantha Nickaboine and Joseph Bogard, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Titus William Nickaboine, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, June 2, 2023. Grandparents are Kris Monse and Kent Monse, Aitkin, Vanessa Bogard and Chris Spindler, Emily, and Stephanie and Micah Lewis, Pequot Lakes. Great-grandparents are Tony and Vicky Lewis, Grand Rapids, and Marlene and Bill Monse, Aitkin.

Steve and Jaclyn Spencer, Crosslake, a boy, Cruz Kenneth, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, June 7, 2023.

Tim and Megan Tierney, McGregor, a boy, Timothy Dale, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, June 26, 2023. Grandparents are Dale and Jennifer Host, Aitkin, and Tim and Nicole Tierney, McGregor. Great-grandparents are Harvey and Nancy Lamke, Aitkin.

Stephanie May and Duwayne Lasker, Deerwood, a girl, Tatiana Skye Lasker, 8 pounds, June 27, 2023. Grandparents are Dawn Walker and Jeff Lasker, Merrifield, and Kathy May, Cokato.

Morgan Vnuck and Aaron Dormanen, Brainerd, a girl, Brooklyn Rose Dormanen, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, June 5, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony and Markielly Anderson, Brainerd, a boy, Arlo, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, June 9, 2023. Grandparents are Shani and Pete Wolf, Merrifield, and Lynn and Allen Fitch, Brainerd. Great-grandparents are Tony and Marlene Sarff, Brainerd, Maryann Fitch, Merrifield, and Bob and Maria Horak, Brainerd.

Rob and Alexa Lang, twins, a girl, Magdalene Leigh, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and a boy, John Robert, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, June 28, 2023. Grandparents are Maury and Lezlie Duval, Brainerd; and Steve and Lori Lang, St. Charles, Missouri. Great-grandmother is Judy Duval, Detroit Lakes.

Brooke and Jonathan Houle, Garrison, a girl, Kalliope, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, June 30, 2023.

Abraham and Kendal Tuomi, a girl, Ivadell Ada Mae Tuomi, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, July 3, 2023. Grandparents are Nathan and Mary Tuomi, Brainerd, and Bob and Lisa Mallery, New Prague.

Ema and Colton Eklund-Anderson, Breezy Point, a girl, Piper Moon, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, July 7, 2023. Grandparents are Donnie, Breezy Point; Shawn, Rochester; Bill, Woodbury; and Cally, Red Wing. Great-grandparents are Mary, Pine River, and Jackie, Red Wing.

Emily and Shelby Deno, Merrifield, a girl, Ayla Lehua, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, July 8, 2023. Grandparents are Kari Asuncion, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Craig and Dawn Deno, Byron. Great-grandparents are Ray Paulson, Shingletown, California, and Neil and Kati Volkman, Rochester.

Read more

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Cass County Sheriff
Local
Angler’s body recovered from Leech Lake
25m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Planters at Lincoln Education Center.
Lifestyle
Midweek Motivator: Impact of Crow Wing Energized partner award at Lincoln Education Center
4h ago
 · 
By  Amy Jordan | Lincoln Education Center
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - July 12
5h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - July 12
5h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Book on top of white puzzle
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: 'Screw You Van Gogh'
18h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
1e6daa-20220521-minnesotacapitol-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. tax rebate checks are moving forward. Here’s what you need to know
20h ago
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News