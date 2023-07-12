Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, births

Samantha Nickaboine and Joseph Bogard, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Titus William Nickaboine, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, June 2, 2023. Grandparents are Kris Monse and Kent Monse, Aitkin, Vanessa Bogard and Chris Spindler, Emily, and Stephanie and Micah Lewis, Pequot Lakes. Great-grandparents are Tony and Vicky Lewis, Grand Rapids, and Marlene and Bill Monse, Aitkin.

Steve and Jaclyn Spencer, Crosslake, a boy, Cruz Kenneth, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, June 7, 2023.

Tim and Megan Tierney, McGregor, a boy, Timothy Dale, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, June 26, 2023. Grandparents are Dale and Jennifer Host, Aitkin, and Tim and Nicole Tierney, McGregor. Great-grandparents are Harvey and Nancy Lamke, Aitkin.

Stephanie May and Duwayne Lasker, Deerwood, a girl, Tatiana Skye Lasker, 8 pounds, June 27, 2023. Grandparents are Dawn Walker and Jeff Lasker, Merrifield, and Kathy May, Cokato.

Morgan Vnuck and Aaron Dormanen, Brainerd, a girl, Brooklyn Rose Dormanen, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, June 5, 2023.

Anthony and Markielly Anderson, Brainerd, a boy, Arlo, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, June 9, 2023. Grandparents are Shani and Pete Wolf, Merrifield, and Lynn and Allen Fitch, Brainerd. Great-grandparents are Tony and Marlene Sarff, Brainerd, Maryann Fitch, Merrifield, and Bob and Maria Horak, Brainerd.

Rob and Alexa Lang, twins, a girl, Magdalene Leigh, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and a boy, John Robert, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, June 28, 2023. Grandparents are Maury and Lezlie Duval, Brainerd; and Steve and Lori Lang, St. Charles, Missouri. Great-grandmother is Judy Duval, Detroit Lakes.

Brooke and Jonathan Houle, Garrison, a girl, Kalliope, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, June 30, 2023.

Abraham and Kendal Tuomi, a girl, Ivadell Ada Mae Tuomi, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, July 3, 2023. Grandparents are Nathan and Mary Tuomi, Brainerd, and Bob and Lisa Mallery, New Prague.

Ema and Colton Eklund-Anderson, Breezy Point, a girl, Piper Moon, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, July 7, 2023. Grandparents are Donnie, Breezy Point; Shawn, Rochester; Bill, Woodbury; and Cally, Red Wing. Great-grandparents are Mary, Pine River, and Jackie, Red Wing.

Emily and Shelby Deno, Merrifield, a girl, Ayla Lehua, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, July 8, 2023. Grandparents are Kari Asuncion, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Craig and Dawn Deno, Byron. Great-grandparents are Ray Paulson, Shingletown, California, and Neil and Kati Volkman, Rochester.