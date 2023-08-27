Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, births

Nate and Sara Eschenbacher, Fort Ripley, a boy, Hudson Carl, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, July 13, 2023. Grandparents are Kurt and Brenda Eschenbacher, Fort Ripley, and Anthony and Brenda LeGare, Morgan. Great-grandparents are Carl Eschenbacher, Baxter; William and Mary Tautges, Fort Ripley, and Douglas and Gayle McCloud, Baudette.

Chad and Brittani Hatfield, Ironton, a girl, Autumn Rose, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, July 13, 2023. Grandparents are Raelyn Borg, Brainerd, Jackie and Kevin Fratzke, Mora, and Charlie and Lois Hatfield, Carlton. Great-grandparent is LaVerne Borg, Brainerd.

Kimberly Kohl and Zack Lovsness, Aitkin, a girl, Hazel Mari-May Lovsness, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, July 15, 2023. Grandparents are Monica Lovsness, Aitkin, Alisha McCracking, Ironton, and Kevin Kohl, Fort Ripley. Great-grandparents are Kathy Larson, Aitkin, Rod Larson Sr., Aitkin, Adriene Myears, Brainerd, and Dawaine Kohl, Fort Ripley.

Gregg and Nicole Matlock, Brainerd, a boy, Owen John, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, July 18, 2023. Grandparents are Gary and Valerie Matlock, Pierz, and John and Vicki Maleski, Little Falls.

Zack and Kodi Olander, Crosby, a boy, Boone John, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, July 25, 2023. Grandparents are Chris and Karen Olander, Crosby, and Tammi White, Deerwood.

Curtis and Jessica Fisher, Nisswa, a girl, Hadley Rae, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, July 27, 2023. Grandparents are John and LaDeen Fisher, Pierz, and Cindi Cruickshank, Worland, Wyoming.

Danielle Flategraff and Russell Tilbury, Pine River, a boy, Legend Alan, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, July 31, 2023. Grandparents are Roger and Susan Shepard, Pine River, Randy and Bobbye Rono, Pine River, Russell A. Tilbury, Pine River, and Ruth Sanvig, Brainerd.

Levi Karkhoff and Joseph Slette, Aitkin, a boy, Clayton Mark Slette, 5 pounds, 7 ounces, July 31, 2023.

Alexius Gallagher and Alex Dostal, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Hudson James Dostal, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, Aug. 1, 2023. Grandparents are Cheri and James Power, Weirsdale, Florida, Rick Dostal, Glencoe, and Teresa Helland, Hutchinson. Great-grandparents are Karen Moore, Brainerd; Barb Gallagher, Little Falls, Suzanne Helland, Hutchinson.

Joey and Devon Hutchison, Merrifield, a girl, Meadow Lynn, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, Aug. 3, 2023. Grandparents are Brad and Heidi Hutchison, Merrifield. Great-grandparents are John and Carolyn Hotakainen, Sebeka.

Tyler and Anna Carr, Deerwood, a boy, Conner Roy, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, Aug. 7, 2023.

Tiago and Sarah Campos, Crosslake, a boy, Luca James, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, Aug. 10, 2023. Grandparents are Lani and Richard Popehn, Crosslake, Jim and Tracy Passe, Hopkins, Iria Goncalves Campos and Raimundo Nonato da Silva, Palmas, Tocantins, Brazil.

Angelo Polcaro and Morgan Paisley, Nisswa, a boy, Rocco Lee Polcaro, 9 pounds, 13 ounces, Aug. 10, 2023. Grandparents are Mike and Heidi Polcaro, Brainerd; Dana Paisley and Tim Carroll, Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Courtney and Jesse Hendrickson, Baxter, a girl, Carolyn Jeanne, 8 pounds, Aug. 11, 2023. Grandparents are Rick and Judy Osbakken, East Gull Lake, and Maggie Hendrickson, Pequot Lakes.

Louis and Lexia Eschenbacher, Merrifield, a boy, Bo Edward, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, Aug. 11, 2023. Grandparents are Mark and Nancy Eschenbacher, Brainerd, and Lee and Micheal Klinghagen, Motley. Great-grandparents are Mike Babb, Pillager, Norm and Barb Klinghagen, Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Lyle Krueger, Brainerd.

Andria and Isaac Holker, Remer, a girl, Vivian Grace, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, Aug. 16, 2023. Grandparents are Lou Holker, Remer, Stacey and Joe Bock, Brainerd, Michelle and Sean Tudrick, Alexandria.

Grace Tisdell, Pequot Lakes, a girl, Sophia Marie, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, Aug. 18, 2023. Grandparents are Brian and Tammy Tisdell, Pine River, and Susan Mortensen, Crosslake. Great-grandparents are Mike and Sandy Mullin, Crosslake.