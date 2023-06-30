Dairy Days crowns cattle show champions at Crow Wing County Fairgrounds

BRAINERD — Several champions were named at Dairy Days Thursday, June 29, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds in Brainerd.

There were 18 exhibitors and 27 head of cattle. The judge was Kristin Reiman Duden.

Aubree Byker, Milaca, won Junior Champion with a Holstein winter calf and Caleb Miller, Osakis, won Reserve Champion with his Holstein winter yearling.

Receiving Senior Champion was Clare Caughey, Fort Ripley, with her Holstein Jr. 2-year-old cow; and Jenna Caughey, Brainerd, won Reserve Champion with her Jersey 3-year-old cow.

Junior Showmanship went to Aubree Byker, Milaca, and Caleb Miller, Osakis, got second place.

Kaityln Byker, Milaca, won Intermediate Showmanship and Oliva Hollenkamp, Milaca, received second place.

Senior Showmanship went to Jenna Caughey, Brainerd, and Daniel Kokett, Little Falls, got second place.

Sponsors of this year’s show were Crow Wing County Farm Bureau, Mille Lacs County ADA, Compeer Financial, Modern Farm Equipment and Crow Wing County ADA.

Crow Wing County Dairy Princess Kaylee Woitalla, left, Senior Reserve Champion Jenna Caughey, Judge Kristin Reiman Duden, Senior Grand Champion Clare Caughey, Crow Wing County Dairy Ambassador Ellie Hoffman during Dairy Days Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds. Contributed

Crow Wing County Dairy Ambassador Ellie Hoffman, left, Junior Reserve Champion Caleb Miller, Judge Kristin Reiman Duden, Junior Grand Champion Aubree Byker and Crow Wing County Dairy Princess Kaylee Woitalla during Dairy Days Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds. Contributed