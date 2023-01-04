99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Davis performs 1st oath of office for House of Representatives

Davis was selected to serve on House committees on climate and energy, and children and families this biennium.

Rep. Ben Davis headshot
Rep. Ben Davis, R-Mission Township.
Contributed / 2023
By Dispatch staff report
January 04, 2023 04:15 PM
ST. PAUL — Ben Davis officially is a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives after performing the oath of office Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Capitol.

Davis, a Republican from Mission Township, was elected to the House in November and fills the newly configured District 6A seat. The district map is vertically oriented, from Grand Rapids in the north to Garrison in the south, butting up to the eastern edge of Brainerd along the way.

“It’s difficult to put into words just how humbling it was to participate in the House’s swearing-in ceremony,” Davis stated in a news release. “I have an enormous sense of gratitude for the support I have received from people in our district. This is an immense responsibility to serve in the House and I am committed to doing all I can to advocate for the people back home who sent me to St. Paul. The most important thing for me, in my heart, is to advocate for the best interests of my constituents and make sure they have a strong voice at the Capitol. It’s a big job and I welcome the challenge.”

Davis, a Brainerd pastor, is married to Dawn and they have six children. He encouraged constituents to provide him with input throughout the year, especially during the session, the release stated. Davis can be reached at his legislative office by calling 651-296-0172 or by emailing rep.ben.davis@house.mn.gov .

Davis also said he intends to provide periodic email updates and citizens can sign up to receive them on his personal page at the official House website at house.mn .

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSMINNESOTA LEGISLATURE
