Deadline approaches for Brighten Baxter entries

There is still time to enter the Brighten Baxter holiday lighting contest .

Entries are due by Dec. 15.

First prize is a $100 credit from Crow Wing Power or Brainerd Public Utilities, second prize is a $75 credit and third prize is a $50 credit — all on the January residential energy bill.

Contest entries will be judged by an anonymous committee on a point system as they view the entry via curbside. Categories for judging are: first impression — 25 points; design — 20 points; originality — 20 points.

Judging will take place Dec. 19 with the winner announced Dec. 20. Employees and elected officials in the city of Baxter are not eligible. This year, Lyscio said she hopes people inspire their neighbors to light up for bragging rights as the Brightest Block in Baxter. The effort could create swaths of holiday cheer infused neighborhoods. The bright Baxter blocks would be an unofficial part of the contest.

Those interested in entering the contest, should mail their information to the Brainerd Dispatch, 506 James St., Brainerd, MN, 56401, email newstips@brainerddispatch.com, or drop their information — name, address and contact information with Baxter Lighting Contest noted — in the Dispatch drop box, which is accessed by the alleyway next to the building at 506 James St.