Deadline approaches for public feedback on Crow Wing River watershed planning

BRAINERD — There is still time for the public to provide their feedback on the One Watershed One Plan, addressing water quality concerns and protection of resources.

“This planning process is used to determine the best focus for our local time and funding to manage our natural resources including lakes, streams, wetlands, forests, and soil health. We want to hear from you about what you care about in the region,” the county reported on the public survey.

The input is sought for the Crow Wing River Watershed comprehensive planning process.

Crow Wing County, on behalf of itself, Becker, Cass, Hubbard, Todd and Wadena counties, and the Becker, Cass, Hubbard, Todd, Crow Wing and Wadena County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, announces the development of the Crow Wing River Comprehensive Watershed Plan. This Board of Water Soil Resource Program is called One Watershed One Plan. The program aims to address water quality concerns and protect resources throughout the watershed by planning and partnering across jurisdictional boundaries.

Crow Wing County cited state statutes and reported the goals with the project are to “align local water planning purposes and procedures under watershed boundaries to create a systematic, watershed-wide, science-based approach to watershed management.”

Other goals include:



Acknowledge and build off the existing local government, water plan services and local capacity.

Incorporate and make use of data and information, including watershed restoration and protection strategies.

Solicit input and engage experts from agencies, citizens and stakeholder groups; focus on implementing prioritized and targeted actions capable of achieving measurable progress.

Crow Wing County is requesting people’s input before the planning process starts. To that end, a digital survey may be completed , or written comments may be sent before 4 p.m. June 9. The survey asks readers to identify their greatest concerns and to articulate what it is about the area that is important to them and what draws them here. In addition, the 13-topic survey with multiple choice and fill in the blank answer options, asks what barriers there are and asks for input on any topic not covered by the survey.

Written responses may be emailed to Jake Shaughnessy at jake.hcswcd@gmail.com or to Hubbard SWCD, 603 North Central Ave., Suite 100, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

Crow Wing County is also inviting people to attend the public kick-off and open house from 4-6:30 p.m. June 27 at the Nisswa Community Center, 25628 Main St., Nisswa.

For more information, contact Melissa Barrick at melissa@cwswcd.org or call 218-828-6197. Funding for this program is provided by the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment.