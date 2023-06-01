99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Deadline approaches for public feedback on Crow Wing River watershed planning

Crow Wing County is requesting people’s input before the planning process starts. To that end, a digital survey may be completed, or written comments may be sent before 4 p.m. June 9.

Andre Duval pulls up a northern pike at the Pillager Dam on the Crow Wing River during a past fishing opener.
Andre Duval pulls up a northern pike at the Pillager Dam on the Crow Wing River during a past fishing opener.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

BRAINERD — There is still time for the public to provide their feedback on the One Watershed One Plan, addressing water quality concerns and protection of resources.

“This planning process is used to determine the best focus for our local time and funding to manage our natural resources including lakes, streams, wetlands, forests, and soil health. We want to hear from you about what you care about in the region,” the county reported on the public survey.

The input is sought for the Crow Wing River Watershed comprehensive planning process.

Crow Wing County, on behalf of itself, Becker, Cass, Hubbard, Todd and Wadena counties, and the Becker, Cass, Hubbard, Todd, Crow Wing and Wadena County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, announces the development of the Crow Wing River Comprehensive Watershed Plan. This Board of Water Soil Resource Program is called One Watershed One Plan. The program aims to address water quality concerns and protect resources throughout the watershed by planning and partnering across jurisdictional boundaries.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Crow Wing County cited state statutes and reported the goals with the project are to “align local water planning purposes and procedures under watershed boundaries to create a systematic, watershed-wide, science-based approach to watershed management.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other goals include:

  • Acknowledge and build off the existing local government, water plan services and local capacity.
  • Incorporate and make use of data and information, including watershed restoration and protection strategies.
  • Solicit input and engage experts from agencies, citizens and stakeholder groups; focus on implementing prioritized and targeted actions capable of achieving measurable progress.

Crow Wing County is requesting people’s input before the planning process starts. To that end, a digital survey may be completed , or written comments may be sent before 4 p.m. June 9. The survey asks readers to identify their greatest concerns and to articulate what it is about the area that is important to them and what draws them here. In addition, the 13-topic survey with multiple choice and fill in the blank answer options, asks what barriers there are and asks for input on any topic not covered by the survey.

Written responses may be emailed to Jake Shaughnessy at jake.hcswcd@gmail.com or to Hubbard SWCD, 603 North Central Ave., Suite 100, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

Crow Wing County is also inviting people to attend the public kick-off and open house from 4-6:30 p.m. June 27 at the Nisswa Community Center, 25628 Main St., Nisswa.

For more information, contact Melissa Barrick at melissa@cwswcd.org or call 218-828-6197. Funding for this program is provided by the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Map of the detour in Little Falls
Local
Detour on Highway 27 in Little Falls begins June 5
June 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A pair of buffleheads paddle across water.
Local
Buffleheads bob on the water in Aitkin
June 01, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Child's drawing of an oasis with water, trees, clouds, a flower and a butterfly.
Local
Weather Drawing: Island in the sky
June 01, 2023 03:27 AM
 · 
By  Ella Klinger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The sun sets behind the trees and is reflected on a lake
Local
Stunning sunset
May 31, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Books pictured next to shrubs.
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: Wine and Words author Marcie Rendon
May 31, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd Warriors
Prep
Girls Lacrosse: Warriors bounced by STMA in quarterfinals
May 31, 2023 09:56 PM
Brainerd Warriors Logo Cue Crop.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Bemidji takes down Warriors
May 31, 2023 09:01 PM