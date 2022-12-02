Deadline to apply for homestead status approaches

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Land Services Department encourages eligible property owners to apply for homestead status.

Homestead applications for owner-occupied and relative-occupied properties must be received by Dec. 31 for the 2023 payable tax year, according to a news release. Applications are available at www.crowwing.us in person at 322 Laurel St., Suite 15, Brainerd, or by calling 218-824-1010.

Homestead classification may affect the amount of property taxes payable in 2023, and it may affect property tax refund eligibility.

“Receiving homestead on your property can make a substantial reduction to your property taxes,” said Michaelle Cronquist, assessing services supervisor, in a news release. “We encourage everyone who qualifies to get their application in before the 31st.”

The following situations would require application:



ADVERTISEMENT

Property was purchased in the past year and the owner, or a qualifying relative, occupies the property as their primary residence on or before Dec. 31, 2022; or

The owner, or a qualifying relative, occupies the property as their primary residence and the property is currently classified as seasonal or non-homestead.

A qualifying relative can be a parent, child, grandparent, grandchild, sibling, uncle, aunt, nephew or niece of the owner or owner’s spouse. This relationship may be by blood or marriage. For unoccupied agricultural property, a qualifying relative can be a child, grandchild, sibling or parent of the owner or owner’s spouse.

In addition, contact Crow Wing County Land Services if the property owner or a qualifying relative of the property owner no longer occupies the property as the primary residence or if use of the property has changed during 2022.

Property owners may contact the office at landservices@crowwing.us or 218-824-1010 with any questions they may have about the property tax process.