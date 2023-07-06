Deaths of Pillager couple ruled a murder-suicide

PILLAGER — The deaths of a married Pillager couple whose bodies were found at a residence in Sylvan Township have been ruled a murder-suicide, Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reported Thursday, July 6.

The female victim, identified as 63-year-old Vickie O’Brien, died as a result of a gunshot wound determined to be the result of homicide, the sheriff's office reported. The male victim, identified as 64-year-old Terrance O’Brien, died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot.

The bodies of the victims were found about 10 a.m. June 26 at the residence on Brook Lane Southwest northwest of Pillager after sheriff’s deputies received a call from a family member requesting a welfare check because the couple could not be contacted.

The investigation into the deaths was conducted by the sheriff’s department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The couple, Terry and Vickie O'Brien, are former residents of Alexandria. In the late 1990s, they owned and operated a petting zoo attraction in Alexandria, "Santa Land," that included reindeer, a bear and other animals, and a giant swing set.

