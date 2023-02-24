99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Deep Portage Learning Center celebrates 50 years

An event will be April 22 with outdoor activities for all ages, food, raffle prizes and live music by The Soul Shack.

Entrance sign into Deep Portage Learning Center near Hackensack.
Deep Portage Learning Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a day full of events April 22.
Contributed / Deep Portage Learning Center
By Dispatch staff report
February 23, 2023 08:05 PM

HACKENSACK — Deep Portage Learning Center will host a celebration for its 50th anniversary April 22 with outdoor activities for all ages, food, raffle prizes and live music by The Soul Shack.

Logo for the Deep Portage Learning Center's 50th anniversary.
Contributed / Deep Portage Learning Center

Activity stations will be open from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and will include rock climbing, orienteering, archery, birding, renewable energy tours and more. The planned activities will be followed by a short program celebrating Deep Portage’s 50 years. The Soul Shack then takes the stage until approximately 6 p.m.

“Join old and new friends as we invite the local community as well as former and current Board members, staff, volunteers, students, campers, and supporters for a fun-filled day at Deep Portage as we honor our first 50 years and look forward to our next 50 years,” organizers said in a news release.

This event is open to all ages. No cover charge or admission fee. RSVP online at www.deep-portage.org/public-programs . Free will donations will be accepted.

Sponsors, prizes and more information will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event. Interested businesses and organizations are welcome to contact lindsay@deepportage.org .

Deep Portage offers a variety of programs including school field trips and summer camps. Its 11 miles of hiking trails are open year-round.

For more information, contact the Deep Portage Learning Center, 2197 Nature Center Drive NW, Hackensack, Minnesota 56452, by phone at 218-682 2325, by email at portage@uslink.net or at its website at www.deep-portage.org .

