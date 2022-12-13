Deerwood Technologies’ drive recycles 2,235+ pounds of electronics
The next drive is expected in May of 2023.
DEERWOOD — Area residents and businesses recycled more than 2,235 pounds of electronic equipment and 17 TVs Saturday, Dec. 10, at Deerwood Technologies’ semi-annual recycling drive.
All items are recycled through end-of-life, environmentally safe facilities in the United States. Proceeds from this event benefit continuing education for area youths through the Deerwood Technologies Scholarship Fund.
Watch for details on an upcoming recycling drive in early May 2023.
For more information, visit deertech.com or email info@deertech.com .
