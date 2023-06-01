99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Defense requests more time in LaFlex murder trial

Michael Lee LaFlex is accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend, 23-year-old Bryce Brogle.

Exterior of building.
Michael Lee LaFlex appeared in person before Judge Charles Halverson in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Today at 6:57 AM

BRAINERD — A request for more time in the case against the 45-year-old Center Township man accused of murdering his daughter’s boyfriend was discussed in court Tuesday, May 30.

Michael LaFlex
Michael Lee LaFlex.
Contributed

Michael Lee LaFlex appeared in person before Judge Charles Halverson in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd. LaFlex’s public defender Mark Hansen asked Halverson for more time as evidence is still being discovered.

Crow Wing County Attorney Don Ryan had no objection to Hansen’s request.

LaFlex remains in custody at Crow Wing County Jail and is due back in Crow Wing County District Court Oct. 5.

Background

In November 2022, LaFlex was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder with intent but not premeditation — a serious felony.

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 31 a grand jury returned an indictment for first-degree murder .

According to the criminal complaint filed by the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Bryce Brogle was reported missing Oct. 28, 2022, after going to a storage unit rented by LaFlex two days earlier.

Read more

During the investigation, LaFlex initially told law enforcement Brogle was arrested by unknown officers and Brogle had two cell phones confiscated by law enforcement. LaFlex later changed his story, saying he disposed of the phones in a garbage can at a gas station in Brainerd, according to the complaint. Investigating law enforcement officers found the phones.

The complaint stated further investigation included information gained from a concerned citizen, who wished to remain anonymous, but was known to law enforcement. The citizen had occasional conversations throughout the evening of Oct. 29, 2022, with a family member of LaFlex. The family member said LaFlex disclosed details of the incident with them, including that LaFlex believed Brogle was abusing LaFlex’s daughter.

According to the citizen, the family member learned LaFlex shot Brogle at a storage unit complex in Crow Wing County on or around the evening of Oct. 26, 2022, and moved the body using a sled. LaFlex then cleaned the storage unit with bleach and told the family member he disposed of the body and Brogle would not be found as the body was buried, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at LaFlex’s storage unit Oct. 29, 2022, and recovered a substance testing positive for blood on the floor, along with a bottle of bleach. There were also marks on the concrete floor that appeared consistent with a similar width of a sled dragging across the floor.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Law enforcement conducted a foot search of public land Oct. 30, 2022, in Crow Wing County looking for Brogle’s body. They identified a possible gravesite and excavated a body with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of the head. The body, later identified as Brogle’s, was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, which determined the cause of death to be a distant gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The first-degree murder charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
What To Read Next
Andre Duval pulls up a northern pike Saturday, May 12, at the Pillager Dam on the Crow Wing River for fishing opener. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery
Local
Deadline approaches for public feedback on Crow Wing River watershed planning
June 01, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Map of the detour in Little Falls
Local
Detour on Highway 27 in Little Falls begins June 5
June 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A pair of buffleheads paddle across water.
Local
Buffleheads bob on the water in Aitkin
June 01, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Train derailment.jpg
Minnesota
Train carrying hazardous material derails in northwest Minnesota
June 01, 2023 12:11 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A pair of buffleheads paddle across water.
Local
Buffleheads bob on the water in Aitkin
June 01, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wildfire burns 58 acres in Wadena County
May 31, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Rendering of the Crosby Super One Foods and CRMC Crosby clinic
Local
CRMC to host open house at new Crosby clinic June 1
May 31, 2023 06:31 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report