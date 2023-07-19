Deputies evacuate Milaca courthouse after bomb threat

MILACA — A bomb threat was called into 911 at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, threatening the Mille Lacs County District Court building.

In a press release, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office said the caller did not specify the type of bomb or where it was within the building. The sheriff’s office evacuated everyone from the Historic Courthouse, Justice Center and the Community and Veterans Services Building.

The sheriff’s office cleared the building and did not locate any device.

Four explosives detection K-9 teams from Hennepin County searched the buildings. Members of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad were in the area on standby in the event a device was located.

“I would like to express my appreciation for the assistance provided to us by Sheriff Dawanna Witt and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office as well as Sheriff Eric Klang and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad,” said Kyle Burton, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff, in the news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

No other information was available Wednesday morning.

The incident remains under investigation. If someone has information related to this incident, contact Investigator Alyssa Wolf at 320-983-8447.