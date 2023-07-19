6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Deputies evacuate Milaca courthouse after bomb threat

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat Tuesday, July 18, which threatened the Mille Lacs County District Court building.

Mille Lacs County Justice Center exterior
The Mille Lacs County District Court building, seen here in a 2023 file photo, was evacuated after a bomb threat on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:43 AM

MILACA — A bomb threat was called into 911 at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, threatening the Mille Lacs County District Court building.

In a press release, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office said the caller did not specify the type of bomb or where it was within the building. The sheriff’s office evacuated everyone from the Historic Courthouse, Justice Center and the Community and Veterans Services Building.

The sheriff’s office cleared the building and did not locate any device.

Four explosives detection K-9 teams from Hennepin County searched the buildings. Members of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad were in the area on standby in the event a device was located.

“I would like to express my appreciation for the assistance provided to us by Sheriff Dawanna Witt and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office as well as Sheriff Eric Klang and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad,” said Kyle Burton, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff, in the news release.

No other information was available Wednesday morning.

The incident remains under investigation. If someone has information related to this incident, contact Investigator Alyssa Wolf at 320-983-8447.

By Dispatch staff report
