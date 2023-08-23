Deputies seize narcotics, arrest Frazee man during Little Falls traffic stop

LITTLE FALLS — A 41-year-old Frazee man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop Monday, Aug. 21, in Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported it received a traffic complaint about at 6:44 a.m. on a vehicle traveling north on Highway 10. A Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputy later observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle and observed traffic violations prior to initiating a traffic stop on Highway 10 near Highway 27 in Little Falls.

The deputy observed signs of impairment and conducted field sobriety testing and found the driver under the influence of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office reported. During a search of the vehicle deputies located over a half pound of suspected methamphetamine. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DWI and possession of a controlled substance.

The driver is being held in the Morrison County Jail pending formal criminal charges from the Morrison County Attorney’s Office.

In a news release, Sheriff Shawn Larsen credited the collaboration between the public and the deputies involved in the case.

“Thanks to the concerned citizen calling in the complaint, a dangerous driver and a lot of dangerous and illegal drugs were removed from our streets,” Larsen said. “Seizing the narcotics is a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to combat drug-related issues.”