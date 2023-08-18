Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Detour lifts as new roundabout on Highway 6/210 opens in Crosby

A detour sign
The Highway 6/210 roundabout at Crow Wing County Road 31 in Crosby will open to all travelers by Friday evening, Aug. 18.<br/>
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:49 PM

CROSBY —The Highway 6/210 roundabout at Crow Wing County Road 31 in Crosby will open to all travelers by Friday evening, Aug. 18, reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Highway 6/210 and County Road 31 had been closed and detoured since June to allow Crow Wing County to improve access and install a new roundabout at the intersection of Highway 6/210, County Road 31 and County Road 135.

MnDOT thanked the community for their patience during this project in a news release Friday.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

