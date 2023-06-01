99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Detour on Highway 27 in Little Falls begins June 5

The closure is necessary to allow the city of Little Falls to complete road and utility work crossing Highway 27 as part of a larger Fourth Street East city project.

Map of the detour in Little Falls
Highway 27 will close with a detour beginning Monday, June 5, 2023, with a reopening expected by Aug. 4.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

LITTLE FALLS — Highway 27 will close and detour between Third Street East and Broadway East in Little Falls on Monday, June 5, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The closure is necessary to allow the city of Little Falls to complete road and utility work crossing Highway 27 as part of a larger Fourth Street East city project.

Motorists will follow a signed detour along First Street Southeast, Fifth Avenue Southeast, 11th Street Southeast and back to Highway 27.

Access will be maintained to those who live, work or visit areas along Highway 27; however, expect changes.

All lanes are expected to reopen by Aug. 4.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

