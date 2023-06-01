Detour on Highway 27 in Little Falls begins June 5

LITTLE FALLS — Highway 27 will close and detour between Third Street East and Broadway East in Little Falls on Monday, June 5, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The closure is necessary to allow the city of Little Falls to complete road and utility work crossing Highway 27 as part of a larger Fourth Street East city project.

Motorists will follow a signed detour along First Street Southeast, Fifth Avenue Southeast, 11th Street Southeast and back to Highway 27.

Access will be maintained to those who live, work or visit areas along Highway 27; however, expect changes.

All lanes are expected to reopen by Aug. 4.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

