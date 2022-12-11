Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Disabled American Veterans to meet Dec. 15

The meeting will be 7 p.m.

Brainerd Dispatch graphic with news spelled out in letter tiles
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
December 11, 2022 04:00 AM
BRAINERD — The monthly meeting for the Disabled American Veterans, Crow Wing County Chapter No. 22, will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Brainerd VFW club.

Chapter 22 officers meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity volunteers help left the wooden framework of Lori Hannahs' new home in Pequot Lakes when it was under construction earlier this year.
Local
Just in time for the holidays: Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity helps woman own new home
Lori Hannahs’ new two-bedroom home in Pequot Lakes was built with funds raised by the 2021 and 2022 performances of Dancing with the Lakes Area Stars.
December 22, 2022 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
A kid makes a snow angel.
Local
Happy Dancing Turtle once again hosts Winter Bingo Scavenger Hunt
The challenge is to take photos of items listed on a bingo card and submit them either online or via email. Anyone can join the photo scavenger hunt and must submit all photos by Jan. 15.
December 21, 2022 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Dec. 21
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 21, 2022 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
special events.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Special Events — Dec. 21
This calendar lists book or author events, auditions for theatrical productions, art, craft or food fairs and other unique entertainment events.
December 21, 2022 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
open-red-curtain.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Performing Arts — Dec. 21
This calendar lists theatrical productions and other unique entertainment events.
December 21, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Visual Arts.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Visual Arts — Dec. 21
The calendar lists art exhibits on display, as well as art workshops and activities.
December 21, 2022 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
live Music.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Live Music — Dec. 21
Live music in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 21, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Generations Gap 3.0 musicians Erin Swyter, Doug Eckes, and Phil Gilbert play before a live audience as part of New York Mills Regional Cultural Center's Longest Night Music Festival in 2021.
Arts and Entertainment
Longest Night Music Festival celebrates local musicians, community
New York Mills Regional Cultural Center’s annual Longest Night Music Festival is a live music event on the winter solstice or the longest night of the year. It features local and regional musicians.
December 21, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
"The Menu" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
‘The Menu’ offers biting social commentary in dark comedy
Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult sample what exclusive chef Ralph Fiennes has prepared for a chosen few, but it may be more than they can stomach.
December 20, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
three women snowshoeing
Northland Outdoors
5 easy ways to get outdoors this winter in Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers several suggestions to make getting outdoors easy, fun and affordable for Minnesotans.
December 17, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

