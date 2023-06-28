Discovery Woods receives Crow Wing Energized School Partner Award

This spring, Discovery Woods School was the recipient of a Crow Wing Energized grant for shade umbrellas in our outdoor classroom area.

We added convertible benches in the area last school year, and found that they were great, but during bright, warm days it was more difficult to use the space due to the heat and glare of the sun. With the addition of the umbrellas, we have been able to get outside more and teachers have been excited to bring their lessons to the new space.

We are a public charter school focused on environmental and outdoor learning for students and try to get outside as much as possible during the school day. Studies have shown that when students are able to spend time outdoors, their social well-being improves.

Besides the sun safety aspect, we have found the umbrellas to be useful in the spring when the weather turns warmer. Our school is located in an older building without air-conditioning upgrades. We have found that students focus much better in the outdoor classroom when the temperature inside reaches an uncomfortable level.

The best thing about the outdoor classroom is that we are able to use it for many subject areas. The students can do math they would normally be doing in the classroom, or use the garden space to apply what they have learned to real world mathematical problems.

We have also used the space for read-alouds, journaling, lunch, and almost any work we would typically be doing in the classroom. Many students do not spend a lot of time outdoors during their time at home so finding time to incorporate teaching in the outdoor classroom, increases their curiosity about nature, especially since our classroom is located in the schoolyard garden.

If you are interested in applying for a partner award in 2024, the application normally is posted on our website in late January: Home - Crow Wing Energized These partner awards are funded by the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.

Crow Wing Energized is a grassroots movement dedicated to improving the health and wellness of Crow Wing County residents through a focus on Healthy Choices, Mental Fitness, Workplace Wellness, and Community Connections. For more information about free resources, volunteering, classes and events, go to https://crowwingenergized.org

