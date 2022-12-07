Discussion group to focus on fashion consumption

PINE RIVER — Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River is hosting a new discussion group to examine complex topics about sustainable living by reading, watching or listening to content and then coming together for a lively discussion.

December’s discussion will be on fashion consumption. The group will meet 6:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Anyone interested in attending can join in person or via a Zoom link provided with registration. The in-person meeting place is Old Main on the Happy Dancing Turtle campus, 2331 Dancing Wind Road SW, Pine River.

Register at happydancingturtle.org/classes to access the materials for the topic. Participants have the option of taking in a little or a lot of this background information or may just come willing to exchange ideas on the problems and solutions.

For more information about this event and to register, visit happydancingturtle.org or call 218-587-2303.