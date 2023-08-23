Dispute over neighbors’ dogs leads to felony charges for Merrifield man

BRAINERD — A 76-year-old Merrifield man faces criminal charges for assault and threats of violence after allegedly threatening to shoot his neighbors’ dogs and aiming a gun at the neighbors themselves.

Daniel Vonberge was charged Monday in Crow Wing County District Court with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony threats of violence in connection with the incident.

Judge Kristine DeMay set Vonberge’s release from jail with no bond or bail provided he follows conditions of remaining law abiding, making all future court appearances, having no contact with the victims and not using or possessing firearms or other dangerous weapons, among others. Release on bond or bail with no conditions was set at $30,000. As of Wednesday Vonberge was no longer in the Crow Wing County Jail. His next court hearing is 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Vonberge, at 5:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of an assault in Merrifield after receiving a report a man was waving around a handgun and pointing it at his neighbors after their dogs went onto his property.

One of the neighbors told deputies the family had been outside playing a game when one of their dogs went toward Vonberge’s property line. The neighbor saw Vonberge at the property line with a handgun and attempted to de-escalate the situation. Vonberge then aimed the gun at the dog and then toward the neighbor, and threatened to shoot the dog if they didn’t keep it off his property. The neighbor told deputies he believed Vonberge was going to shoot him, according to the criminal complaint.

Other witnesses also told deputies they saw Vonberge aim the gun at the dog, at the neighbors and that he threatened to shoot the dogs. One person also said they thought Vonbarge would shoot them.

One witness said they heard Vonberge say something to the effect of, “If you come any closer I’ll shoot you, too.”

Vonberge told deputies there have been issues with dogs coming on his property. He admitted to aiming the gun at the dog and threatening to shoot it if it came back on his property, but he denied aiming the gun at any people.