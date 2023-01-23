STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

District notifies Forestview families of student medical incident during school day

The student was reported to be in stable condition.

Forestview Middle School exterior.
Forestview Middle School as seen Jan. 12, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
January 23, 2023 05:37 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BAXTER — Brainerd Public Schools officials notified families at Forestview Middle School Friday, Jan. 20, of a student who suffered a medical incident earlier that day.

“At this time the student is stable and under medical care,” according to the Friday statement. “Community service providers are working to maintain the safety of everyone involved. Members of our district and community crisis team responders will be available all day for students and staff at FMS on Monday and through next week.

Read more
Brainerd High School sign
Local
Teacher of the Year nominations to open Monday
The next Teacher of the Year will be chosen in March.
January 20, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
SeemaPothiniMLKDay.jpg
Local
MLK speaker talks about discrimination in Brainerd Public Schools
Seema Pothini talked about hateful, biased and derogatory comments in Brainerd Public Schools at a free and public workshop Monday, Jan. 16, at Central Lakes College on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
January 19, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Forestview families notified of student death
The student died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 16, according to district officials.
January 18, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Central Lakes College invites the community to a free program in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Chalberg Theatre. Photo / National Park Service
Local
Free MLK Day workshop promotes standing up for justice
Brainerd Public Schools has partnered with Central Lakes College and Crow Wing County to offer a free workshop on Martin Luther King Jr. Day about how to combat hateful words.
January 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Brainerd School Board discusses student achievement, summer school
Board members approved minor changes to the district's summer school policy.
January 13, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
1508426+0205_forestview-exterior.jpg
Local
Brainerd School Board to hire private firm for new strategic plan
On a 4-2 vote Monday, Jan. 9, board members agreed to hire PartnerED over the Minnesota School Boards Association.
January 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board swearing in - Jan. 9, 2023
Local
Dondelinger, Heidmann, Speer sworn in to Brainerd School Board
The three earned the most votes in the four-year board race in November and will serve through December 2026.
January 10, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
1508426+0205_forestview-exterior.jpg
Local
Christmas or winter break? Dondelinger questions school district’s wording
New board member DJ Dondelinger questioned Monday, Jan. 9, why Brainerd Public Schools changed the name of Christmas break to "winter break."
January 10, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
School Board to appoint members to new subcommittees
The appointments will take place in January, after new board members take office.
December 18, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
Brainerd School Board hears strategic plan proposals, delays decision until new year
The School Board is expected to choose a consultant after all the new board members are sworn in at the beginning of the year.
December 18, 2022 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke

“When people experience or are aware of crisis events, it is not unusual for them to experience a wide range of reactions. Our community is committed to the care of our students and families and will be providing support. If you are in need of immediate support please use the Crisis Line by calling or texting 988.”

Further information regarding the incident was not provided by the school district. The announcement comes after the school reported the unexpected Jan. 16 death of an eighth grade student.

The district included a link to a factsheet about trauma from the National Association of School Psychologists. The factsheet outlined common reactions to trauma and warning signs that someone might need to seek the help of a mental health proferssional.

Related Topics: BAXTERBRAINERD PUBLIC SCHOOLSFORESTVIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
4263958+0605_fire_call.jpg
Local
Responders evacuate 2 residents from south Brainerd house fire
Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof area and reported the fire.
January 23, 2023 07:47 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to dean's list at UW-River Falls
Students receive distinction for academic achievements
January 23, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Ice Fishing Extravaganza is a go
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 23, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
John Erickson stands next to one of the display cases Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Brainerd High School with artifacts he has curated for the school's sesquicentennial exhibit.
Local
Brainerd High exhibit commemorates school's sesquicentennial anniversary
Brainerd High School volunteer archivist/curator John Erickson puts together an exhibit at the school to commemorate its sesquicentennial anniversary.
January 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee