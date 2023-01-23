District notifies Forestview families of student medical incident during school day

BAXTER — Brainerd Public Schools officials notified families at Forestview Middle School Friday, Jan. 20, of a student who suffered a medical incident earlier that day.

“At this time the student is stable and under medical care,” according to the Friday statement. “Community service providers are working to maintain the safety of everyone involved. Members of our district and community crisis team responders will be available all day for students and staff at FMS on Monday and through next week.

“When people experience or are aware of crisis events, it is not unusual for them to experience a wide range of reactions. Our community is committed to the care of our students and families and will be providing support. If you are in need of immediate support please use the Crisis Line by calling or texting 988.”

Further information regarding the incident was not provided by the school district. The announcement comes after the school reported the unexpected Jan. 16 death of an eighth grade student.

The district included a link to a factsheet about trauma from the National Association of School Psychologists. The factsheet outlined common reactions to trauma and warning signs that someone might need to seek the help of a mental health proferssional.