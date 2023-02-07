99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
DNR webinars cover burbot fishing, bald eagles

The webinars are part of the DNR's Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

By Dispatch staff report
February 07, 2023 09:13 AM
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in fishing, wildlife and outdoor skills to tune in to upcoming webinars that will discuss burbot fishing and bald eagles.

The first webinar is noon Wednesday, Feb. 8. Carl Pedersen and Jody Derks, both fisheries specialists with the DNR, will cover some basic biology as well as ways to fish for burbot, also known as eelpout. Burbot are becoming of increased interest to many anglers for good reason: They are great fighters and can be very tasty.

The second webinar is noon Feb. 15. Lori Naumann, nongame wildlife outreach specialist, will discuss bald eagles in Minnesota and the DNR EagleCam. For 10 years, the DNR Nongame Wildlife Program has managed a camera above an eagle nest, and the EagleCam has become an effective tool for sharing a view into the lives of Minnesota’s bald eagles.

The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series. The webinars are free, but registration is required. More information is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website ( mndnr.gov/discover ).

