DNR webinars cover training a hunting puppy and snowmobiling

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in fishing, wildlife and outdoor skills to tune in to upcoming webinars that will discuss training a hunting puppy and snowmobiling in Minnesota.

The first webinar is noon Wednesday, Dec. 14. Bird hunter Tina Dokken will discuss how to pick out a puppy and train it to become a hunting dog, including basic obedience training, bird retrieval and Dokken’s training journey with her new hunting pup.

The second webinar is noon Dec. 21. Wade Miller, DNR state trails snowmobile consultant, will discuss how to get started in snowmobiling, where to go and what someone needs to know to try this wintertime activity.

The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series. The webinars are free but registration is required. More information is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/Discover .