Do you have a favorite small business?

Every year, we ask our readers a question for the Progress Edition of the Brainerd Dispatch.

This year, we want to know what your favorite Brainerd lakes area small business is? Do you have a favorite mom and pop diner you like to frequent? How about a small family-owned gas station or convenience store where the fountain pop simply tastes the best from?

Is there a thrift shop you visit so often that the employees call you by name?

Tell us all about your favorite small business. What’s it called? Where is it located? What makes you keep coming back? What do they offer that bigger businesses do not? Is it the small-town feel or the unique items on the shelves?

Email me at delynn.howard@brainerddispatch.com or mail submissions to DeLynn Howard, Brainerd Dispatch, 506 James St. Brainerd, MN 56401.

Include your name and city where you’re from. Also include your phone number for questions, but not for publication.

Deadline is July 28.

Your submission might be included in the Progress Edition of the Sept. 2 Brainerd Dispatch.