News Local

Dogwood Drive to close May 24 to through traffic

The closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

DogwoodRoadClosure.jpg
Dogwood Drive, from 700 feet north of Goedderz Road to Industrial Park Road, will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.
Contributed / City of Baxter
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:30 PM

BAXTER — Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, Dogwood Drive, from 700 feet north of Goedderz Road to Industrial Park Road in Baxter, will be closed to through traffic to allow for a “wet tap” to connect to the city’s water system.

During this time through traffic should utilize alternate routes.

The roadway is expected to be open by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

