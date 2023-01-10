Dondelinger, Heidmann, Speer sworn in to Brainerd School Board

BAXTER — DJ Dondelinger, Randy Heidmann and Sarah Speer took the oath of office Monday, Jan. 9, beginning their four-year terms on the Brainerd School Board.

“It is an honor that you were elected to guide the education of our community’s children. As you recite the oath of office, you assume a tremendous responsibility as a director of our school district with the duties empowered by the Minnesota Legislature,” Superintendent Heidi Hahn read before asking the board members to recite the oath of office. “This power puts you and the other board members of our school board in the position of being morally and legally responsible for equitable, quality education of every student in our district.”

The three came out on top in a pool of seven candidates vying for the seats in November.

Board members then elected Kevin Boyles, now the longest-tenured member with two years of experience, as board chair for the coming year. Speer was elected vice chair. She returns to the board after being appointed in late 2021 to fill the vacancy left by Bob Nystrom’s resignation .

Dondelinger was elected board clerk for 2023, and John Ward was chosen as treasurer.

Board members then agreed to serve as board representatives on the following district committees:

American Indian Parent Advisory Committee — Speer and Michelle Brekken.

Blueprint 181 Project Oversight Team — Dondelinger, Brekken and Boyles.

Brainerd Public Schools Foundation — Speer.

Community Education Advisory Council — Boyles.

Continue Education Committee — Speer.

Distinguished Hall of Fame Committee — Ward.

District Advisory Committee — Speer and Heidmann.

Employee Benefits Committee — Boyles and Dondelinger.

Equity Advisory Task Force — Boyles and Brekken.

Family Services Collaborative of the Lakes Area — Ward and Brekken.

Heidmann will also serve as the designated representative for the Minnesota State High School League and the joint powers recreation board with the school district and the city of Baxter.

Ward will be the liaison to the Paul Bunyan Education Cooperative and Brekken will serve on the Interagency Early Intervention Committee, which is a regional group. Dondelinger will be the board’s Sourcewell representative.

Subcommittees

Also Monday night, the board approved the final reading of policy revisions establishing board subcommittees and appointed members to those groups.

Two members each will sit on subcommittees dealing with finances and legislation; curriculum, instruction and staff development; student support services and activities; policy and community relations; long range planning and facilities; and personnel and benefits.

The appointments are as follows:

Long-range Facilities Planning — Dondelinger and Brekken.

Finance and Legislative — Ward and Dondelinger.

Personnel and Benefits — Boyles and Ward.

Policy and Community Relations — Heidemann and Boyles.

Curriculum and Instruction and Staff Development — Speer and Heidmann.

Student Support Services and Activities — Brekken and Speer.

Subcommittee meetings will typically take place at 11 a.m., noon or 12:30 p.m. the third and fourth Wednesdays of each month. They will be advertised ahead of time and open to the public.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .