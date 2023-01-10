99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dondelinger, Heidmann, Speer sworn in to Brainerd School Board

The three earned the most votes in the four-year board race in November and will serve through December 2026.

School Board swearing in - Jan. 9, 2023
Randy Heidmann, left, Sarah Speer and DJ Dondelinger take the oath of office during the Brainerd School Board meeting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
January 10, 2023 04:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BAXTER — DJ Dondelinger, Randy Heidmann and Sarah Speer took the oath of office Monday, Jan. 9, beginning their four-year terms on the Brainerd School Board.

“It is an honor that you were elected to guide the education of our community’s children. As you recite the oath of office, you assume a tremendous responsibility as a director of our school district with the duties empowered by the Minnesota Legislature,” Superintendent Heidi Hahn read before asking the board members to recite the oath of office. “This power puts you and the other board members of our school board in the position of being morally and legally responsible for equitable, quality education of every student in our district.”

The three came out on top in a pool of seven candidates vying for the seats in November.

Board members then elected Kevin Boyles, now the longest-tenured member with two years of experience, as board chair for the coming year. Speer was elected vice chair. She returns to the board after being appointed in late 2021 to fill the vacancy left by Bob Nystrom’s resignation .

Dondelinger was elected board clerk for 2023, and John Ward was chosen as treasurer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Board members then agreed to serve as board representatives on the following district committees:

  • American Indian Parent Advisory Committee — Speer and Michelle Brekken.
  • Blueprint 181 Project Oversight Team — Dondelinger, Brekken and Boyles.
  • Brainerd Public Schools Foundation — Speer.
  • Community Education Advisory Council — Boyles.
  • Continue Education Committee — Speer.
  • Community Education Advisory Council — Boyles.
  • Distinguished Hall of Fame Committee — Ward.
  • District Advisory Committee — Speer and Heidmann.
  • Employee Benefits Committee — Boyles and Dondelinger.
  • Equity Advisory Task Force — Boyles and Brekken.
  • Family Services Collaborative of the Lakes Area — Ward and Brekken.

Heidmann will also serve as the designated representative for the Minnesota State High School League and the joint powers recreation board with the school district and the city of Baxter.
Ward will be the liaison to the Paul Bunyan Education Cooperative and Brekken will serve on the Interagency Early Intervention Committee, which is a regional group. Dondelinger will be the board’s Sourcewell representative.

Subcommittees

Also Monday night, the board approved the final reading of policy revisions establishing board subcommittees and appointed members to those groups.

Two members each will sit on subcommittees dealing with finances and legislation; curriculum, instruction and staff development; student support services and activities; policy and community relations; long range planning and facilities; and personnel and benefits.

Read more
1508426+0205_forestview-exterior.jpg
Local
Christmas or winter break? Dondelinger questions school district’s wording
New board member DJ Dondelinger questioned Monday, Jan. 9, why Brainerd Public Schools changed the name of Christmas break to "winter break."
January 10, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
School Board to appoint members to new subcommittees
The appointments will take place in January, after new board members take office.
December 18, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
Brainerd School Board hears strategic plan proposals, delays decision until new year
The School Board is expected to choose a consultant after all the new board members are sworn in at the beginning of the year.
December 18, 2022 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
Brainerd School Board approves 2.5% final levy increase
No one spoke during the public hearing on the property tax levy Monday, Dec. 12.
December 15, 2022 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Ward, Brekken swearing in
Local
School Board swears in new members, bids farewell to others
John Ward and Michelle Brekken took the oath of office, while Ruth Nelson, Tom Haglin and Charles Black Lance said goodbye during their last meeting.
December 13, 2022 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Salvation Army donations
Local
Brainerd students donate to Salvation Army
Students from elementary schools in Brainerd, Baxter and Nisswa dropped off donations Tuesday, Dec. 6.
December 11, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
23267-10 Kevin Boyles (1).jpg
Columns
Guest Opinion: Many thanks to directors Black Lance, Haglin and Nelson
Each is an example of servant leadership, in three very different styles.
December 10, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Boyles | Brainerd School Board member
Conner Erickson returns home
Local
Conner comes home: Brainerd turns out to wish injured Warrior well
He could be seen waving out of the sunroof of their car, smiling from ear to ear as he passed by everyone who came out to support him.
December 09, 2022 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Students and adults unloading donations.
Local
Brainerd Public Schools drops off donations, klick! Photo Gallery
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com
December 08, 2022 09:06 AM
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: The truth
One does not build by destroying; one would think more have learned this is the last year.
December 07, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Deb Halsted
Conner Erickson
Local
Injured BHS football player coming home
Conner Erickson's family is inviting the community to give the 17-year-old a warm welcome as he returns to Brainerd for the first time since Sept. 9, 2022.
December 06, 2022 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: The people have voted
The people have voted and have made their decisions as to who best represents them on the Brainerd School Board, so let all of those newly-elected people make this decision on the strategic plan.
December 03, 2022 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Dan Lane
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Why spend the money?
Based on the financial straits the Brainerd School District is currently experiencing, it would be better for everyone if the district were shopping for a consultant to assist them with a fiscal plan, not a strategic plan.
December 03, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Mark Olson
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Wait on a decision
The School District should delay selecting a firm for the district’s strategic plan as is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12, during the school board meeting.
November 30, 2022 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Bob and Sandi Colbenson
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Lack of transparency
The school district currently has a strategic plan in place! What is wrong with the current plan? Have any potential deficiencies in the current plan been identified?
November 30, 2022 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Dottie Smith
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Strategic plan
Why is the School District Superintendent rushing to hire a new Strategic Plan consultant before the newly elected Board can be fully seated?
November 30, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Tony Bauer
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Strategic plan
Why is the School District Superintendent rushing to hire a new Strategic Plan consultant before the newly elected Board can be fully seated?
November 26, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Tony Bauer
Students cutting ribbon for Lincoln Ed. Center
Local
School staff, students dedicate new Lincoln Education Center
The new Lincoln Education Center is housed in the remodeled south campus building at Brainerd High School.
November 25, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Colored turkey art
Local
Turkey talk: Kids give tips for cooking Thanksgiving turkey
Elementary students from schools in Nisswa, Baxter and Brainerd wrote out their instructions for this year's Thanksgiving meal.
November 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Winter shot of the Washington Educational Services Building
Local
School Board updates layout for Washington building remodel
The last of the 2018 referendum building projects is underway and set to wrap up next August.
November 21, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board members discuss around a table in the boardroom
Local
Should Brainerd’s School Board have 7 members? Pros, cons of odd number weighed
Brainerd has six members on its School Board right now but could increase to seven with a ballot question.
November 20, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
New Lincoln Education Center
Local
Community invited to ribbon-cutting for new Lincoln Education Center
The ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
November 18, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
1508426+0205_forestview-exterior.jpg
Local
Brainerd School Board to hear 2 proposals for strategic plan
Brainerd School Board members will hear presentations from the Minnesota School Boards Association and PartnerED next month before choosing one firm to lead the strategic planning efforts.
November 16, 2022 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School board members sit around a table
Local
Bringing back snow days? Brainerd school board talks inclement weather learning
Board members and district staff discussed the pros and cons of e-learning days versus snow days.
November 15, 2022 06:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Student sits in choir room
News
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Knack for singing is natural for senior
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School senior Cadence Porisch.
November 14, 2022 05:55 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
School Board members sit around a table.
Local
Should the School Board have a primary? Candidates, members weigh in
After 16 candidates competed for the five seats on this year's ballot for Brainerd School Board, some brought up the idea of a primary.
November 13, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Veterans program at Baxter Elementary School.
Local
Baxter kids celebrate veterans
Third graders sang patriotic songs to honor those who served.
November 11, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Dondelinger, Heidmann, Speer
Local
Brainerd School Board: Dondelinger, Heidmann, Speer lead 4-year race
DJ Dondelinger, Randy Heidmann and Sarah Speer were the top three vote-getters out of a pool of seven.
November 09, 2022 02:49 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
John Ward and Michelle Brekken
Local
Brainerd School Board: Ward, Brekken earn 2-year seats
John Ward and Michelle Brekken have won the race for the two special two-year seats on the Brainerd School Board.
November 09, 2022 02:44 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Vanessa Anderson with violin
Local
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Junior revels in sound of violin
Vanessa Anderson is the first violin in the Brainerd High School Chamber Orchestra.
November 07, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

The appointments are as follows:

  • Long-range Facilities Planning — Dondelinger and Brekken.
  • Finance and Legislative — Ward and Dondelinger.
  • Personnel and Benefits — Boyles and Ward.
  • Policy and Community Relations — Heidemann and Boyles.
  • Curriculum and Instruction and Staff Development — Speer and Heidmann.
  • Student Support Services and Activities — Brekken and Speer.

Subcommittee meetings will typically take place at 11 a.m., noon or 12:30 p.m. the third and fourth Wednesdays of each month. They will be advertised ahead of time and open to the public.
THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Related Topics: ISD 181 BRAINERDEDUCATIONBRAINERD SCHOOL BOARDBRAINERD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
What To Read Next
Frosyruralscene.jpg
Local
Frosty morning
Layer of frost coats the landscape in central Minnesota
January 10, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Aitkin County Squad winter
Local
Aitkin County crash kills man
The 58-year-old man died after his semitrailer overturned.
January 10, 2023 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
"M3GAN" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘M3GAN’ takes BFFs deadly serious in sci-fi horror picture
“M3GAN” is a new sci-fi horror movie that riffs on the evil doll Chucky. Created to be a child’s faithful companion, the childlike girl doll M3GAN is violently overprotective.
January 10, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
3193164+minnesota-state-patrol.jpg
Local
5 injured in Baxter crash
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in Baxter.
January 10, 2023 11:02 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report