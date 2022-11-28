Downtown Brainerd Small Business Saturday
Photos and video of downtown Brainerd kicking off the holidays.
1/27: Junior, one of three shop cats at The Olde Open Window, lays out on the checkout counter, blissfully unaware that holiday shopping season has started in earnest, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
2/27: Mini Koop, left, and Karissa Janacek, dressed as elves, man the checkout counter at The Crossing Arts Alliance on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
3/27: Mini Koop, left, and Karissa Janacek, dressed as elves, man the checkout counter at The Crossing Arts Alliance on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
4/27: Katie Augedahl, left, and Megan Augedahl decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
5/27: Roger Blankley, left, Adam Blankley and Lacy Johnson decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
6/27: Emily Boike and Kristopher Boike decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
7/27: Kassie Augedahl decorates cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
8/27: Families decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
9/27: Junior, one of three shop cats at The Olde Open Window, lays out on the checkout counter, blissfully unaware that holiday shopping season has started in earnest, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
10/27: People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
11/27: People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
12/27: People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
13/27: Families decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
14/27: People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
15/27: People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
16/27: People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
17/27: People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
18/27: People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
19/27: People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd..
20/27: on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
21/27: People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
22/27: Mini Koop, left, and Karissa Janacek, dressed as elves, man the checkout counter at The Crossing Arts Alliance on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
23/27: The Crossing Arts Alliance on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
24/27: Purple Fern Bath Company on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
25/27: Purple Fern Bath Company on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
26/27: Junior, one of three shop cats at The Olde Open Window, lays out on the checkout counter, blissfully unaware that holiday shopping season has started in earnest, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
27/27: Olson's Corner Keepsakes on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
