Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 klick! Gallery

Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (7).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Window Walk 2 120522.jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Window Walk 1 120522.jpg
People sit at window booths in Coco Moon while visiting downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (1).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (2).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (3).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (4).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (5).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (6).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (9).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (16).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (8).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (10).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (11).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (12).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (13).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (14).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (15).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (17).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (18).JPG
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (19).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (20).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (21).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (22).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Tree Lighting 4 120522.jpg
Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux reads a proclamation before the tree is lit for the holidays Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Tree Lighting 2 120522.jpg
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Tree Lighting 3 120522.jpg
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (23).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (24).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (25).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (26).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (27).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (28).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (29).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (30).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (31).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (32).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (33).JPG
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (34).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (35).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (39).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (38).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (36).JPG
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (37).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Tree Lighting 1 120522.jpg
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch