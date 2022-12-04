Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23
News | Local

Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
December 04, 2022 11:23 PM
Share
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (7).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Holiday window decorations in downtown Brainerd.
Window Walk 2 120522.jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People sit in booths inside Coco Moon.
Window Walk 1 120522.jpg
People sit at window booths in Coco Moon while visiting downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (1).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (2).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (3).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (4).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (5).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (6).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (9).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (16).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (8).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (10).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (11).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (12).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (13).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (14).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (15).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (17).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (18).JPG
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (19).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (20).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (21).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (22).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Mayor reads proclamation, choir ready in background, tree unlit.
Tree Lighting 4 120522.jpg
Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux reads a proclamation before the tree is lit for the holidays Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
Tree Lighting 2 120522.jpg
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
Tree Lighting 3 120522.jpg
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (23).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (24).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (25).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (26).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (27).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (28).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (29).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (30).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (31).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (32).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (33).JPG
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (34).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (35).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (39).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (38).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (36).JPG
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 (37).jpg
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
Tree Lighting 1 120522.jpg
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHALL-ACCESSPHOTO GALLERIES
Downtown Brainerd Window Walk 2022 klick! Gallery
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Holiday window decorations in downtown Brainerd.
People sit in booths inside Coco Moon.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Mayor reads proclamation, choir ready in background, tree unlit.
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.