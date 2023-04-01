99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 2
News Local

Downtown Golf Spring Open 2023 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
April 01, 2023 at 10:15 PM
Share
People, two of which are in inflatable alien costumes, chat outside in downtown Brainerd.
040323 Spring Golf Aliens.jpg
Groups of people, some in costume, walk from business to business to play mini golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (1).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (2).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (3).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (4).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (5).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (6).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (7).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (8).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (9).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (10).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (11).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (12).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (13).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (14).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (15).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (16).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (17).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (18).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (19).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
040323 Spring Golf Sage 5.jpg
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
040323 Spring Golf Sage 4.jpg
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
040323 Spring Golf Sage 3.jpg
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
040323 Spring Golf Sage 2.jpg
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
040323 Spring Golf Sage 1.jpg
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
040323 Spring Golf American Legion 4.jpg
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
040323 Spring Golf American Legion 5.jpg
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
040323 Spring Golf American Legion 2.jpg
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
040323 Spring Golf American Legion 3.jpg
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
040323 Spring Golf American Legion 1.jpg
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (21).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (22).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (23).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (24).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (25).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (26).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (27).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (28).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (29).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (30).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (31).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (32).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (33).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (34).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (35).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (36).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (37).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (38).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (39).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (40).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (41).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (42).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (43).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (44).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (45).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (46).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (47).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (48).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Downtown Spring Golf Open 2023 (49).JPG
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHPHOTO GALLERIESBRAINERD
Downtown Golf Spring Open 2023 klick! Gallery
People, two of which are in inflatable alien costumes, chat outside in downtown Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.