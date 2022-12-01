Downtown Window Walk set for Friday

BRAINERD — Santa Claus, Christmas tree lighting, carolers and shopping specials will meet visitors in downtown Brainerd Friday, Dec. 2.

The fourth annual Downtown Window Walk is set for 5-7 p.m. Friday, with businesses encouraged to decorate their storefront windows according to the theme Candy Cane Lane.

Many businesses will be open late until 7 p.m., while carolers from Brainerd High School will spread a little holiday cheer with festive tunes.

The Christmas tree at City Hall will be lit at 5 p.m. to kick off the festivities, and Santa Claus will be available for visits and photos at CatTales Books & Gifts starting at 4 p.m.

Businesses will run special promotions during that time, and shoppers can participate in the Hometown Holidays giveaway. Small business passports are available at any of the participating downtown businesses, and shoppers who make 10 purchases of at least $10 will be entered into a drawing. Ten winners will receive $100 gift card packages.

The passport promotion runs through Dec. 17 and includes the following businesses: Bells and Blossom, Bob & Fran’s, Coco Moon Coffee Bar, Copper Cat Escape Games, The Crossing Arts Alliance, Crow Wing Food Co-Op, Dragon Forge Games, Elysium Hair Studio, Fancy Pants Chocolates, Knotty Pine Bakery, Olson’s Corner Keepsakes, Purple Fern Bath Co., Sage on Laurel, The Gallery, Thairapy Lash & Beauty, The Olde Open Window, Visit Brainerd and Ya Sure Kombucha. Completed passports can be brought to Purple Fern, Knotty Pine or Visit Brainerd.

Put on by the Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition, the Window Walk and passport promotions are key ways to garner support for small businesses this year.

“I know it’s always easy to shop on Amazon or go to Target or Walmart, but these small businesses downtown have real people with real impact in the community, and their livelihoods depend on it,” coordinator Rylie Weber said. “And they all put themselves out there to create a business that’s unique and create something that people can love and have local in their downtown.

“And it’s not like walking in a mall or walking in a big box store. They actually have human connections, so it’s really important this time of year to not forget about our small businesses because if people don’t shop small they’ll run out of those opportunities to do so.”

Passports are available now, and 500 will be given out, so shoppers are encouraged to get them as soon as possible.

Downtown for the holidays

Santa will be at CatTales Books & Gifts Dec. 2, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 23 for photos. Times of his visit are available on the CatTales Facebook page.

Santa’s Workshop is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Revel Row, 614 Front St., and will include cookie decorating, letters to Santa and ornament decorating.

For a list of other holiday events in downtown Brainerd, visit the Destination Downtown Brainerd Facebook page.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .