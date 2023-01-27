STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Drilling holes for the fishing Extravaganza

Thousands expected for annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Saturday, Jan. 28, on Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake.

People stand on the ice in blowing snow with one using an ice auger to drill a hole in the lake ice.
Jacqueline and Joe Aamodt drill holes Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, for the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza starting at noon Saturday on Hole-in-the Day Bay on Gull Lake. The weather is expected to be cold but that has never deterred the approximately 10,000 anglers who are expected to attend.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
January 27, 2023 03:00 PM
Share
Related Topics: BRAINERD JAYCEES ICE FISHING EXTRAVAGANZANORTHLAND OUTDOORSGULL LAKE
By Dispatch staff report
