Driver airlifted after crashing SUV into trees
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 12:44 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, in Lake Edward Township, east of Nisswa.
NISSWA — A 37-year-old woman was injured Saturday, Dec. 24, after the vehicle she was driving went off the road and into the woods.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 12:44 p.m. at Eagle View Trail and County Road 118 in Lake Edward Township, east of Nisswa. According to the sheriff’s office, a Honda Pilot SUV was northbound on Eagle View Trail when it ran a stop sign at about 40 mph, went through the ditch and ended up coming to a rest in trees.
Information provided in the call reporting the crash stated airbags were deployed and the driver was unconscious. The driver, Brook Weske of Nisswa, complained of lower back and neck pain when first responders arrived on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Nisswa Fire Department reported on its Facebook page firefighters were dispatched to the crash scene, where they found a vehicle off the road and wedged between two trees.
Nisswa Fire Chief Shawn Bailey said crews worked quickly to assess and protect the patient and safely remove her from the vehicle within 10 minutes.
Weske was flown to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital via North Memorial Health Air Care.
Also assisting at the scene were the Breezy Point Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.