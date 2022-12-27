Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Driver airlifted after crashing SUV into trees

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 12:44 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, in Lake Edward Township, east of Nisswa.

An SUV stuck between two trees in the woods.
A Honda Pilot SUV is wedged between two trees Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Lake Edward Township, east of Nisswa.
Contributed / Nisswa Fire Department
By Dispatch staff report
December 27, 2022 04:19 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NISSWA — A 37-year-old woman was injured Saturday, Dec. 24, after the vehicle she was driving went off the road and into the woods.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 12:44 p.m. at Eagle View Trail and County Road 118 in Lake Edward Township, east of Nisswa. According to the sheriff’s office, a Honda Pilot SUV was northbound on Eagle View Trail when it ran a stop sign at about 40 mph, went through the ditch and ended up coming to a rest in trees.

An SUV stuck between two trees in the woods.
1/4: After driving through the ditch, a Honda Pilot SUV is wedged between two trees Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Lake Edward Township, east of Nisswa.
An SUV stuck between two trees in the woods.
2/4: The Nisswa Fire Departments responds to a personal injury crash after a Honda Pilot SUV became wedged between two trees Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
An SUV stuck between two trees in the woods.
3/4: After driving through the ditch, a Honda Pilot SUV is wedged between two trees Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Lake Edward Township, east of Nisswa.
An SUV stuck between two trees in the woods.
4/4: A Honda Pilot SUV is wedged between two trees Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Lake Edward Township, east of Nisswa.

Information provided in the call reporting the crash stated airbags were deployed and the driver was unconscious. The driver, Brook Weske of Nisswa, complained of lower back and neck pain when first responders arrived on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Nisswa Fire Department reported on its Facebook page firefighters were dispatched to the crash scene, where they found a vehicle off the road and wedged between two trees.

Nisswa Fire Chief Shawn Bailey said crews worked quickly to assess and protect the patient and safely remove her from the vehicle within 10 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

An SUV stuck between two trees in the woods.
North Memorial Health Air Care leaves the scene of a crash Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, to fly a patient to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital.
Contributed / Nisswa Fire Department

Weske was flown to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital via North Memorial Health Air Care.

Also assisting at the scene were the Breezy Point Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSCRASHESNISSWA FIRE DEPARTMENTCROW WING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
1227snowmobile-trails.jpg
Local
Nisswa snowmobile crash injures Foley girl
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Officer responded to a snowmobile versus vehicle crash, reported at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Lake Edward Township, northwest of Nisswa.
December 27, 2022 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Adam Rees and Debbie Anderson present Rose Payne with her Service above Self Award during the Brainerd Noon Rotary Club meeting on Dec. 19, 2022.
Local
Service above Self Awards presented at rotary
The Brainerd Noon Rotary Club along with the Central Lakes Rotary Club are participating in a new recognition service project called the Service above Self Award.
December 27, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Andy Bradley headshot
Local
Crow Wing County Board appoints Klang’s pick for chief deputy
Klang also took his oath of office with his wife Annette by his side in the quiet second-floor office of the administrative services department.
December 27, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast logo
Local
Listen: Poinsettia care for Christmas and beyond
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
December 27, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report