Driver cited after 2-vehicle Wadena County crash

HEWITT — A two-vehicle crash near the Wadena-Todd county line resulted in injuries Friday, Feb. 3.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 7:59 a.m. of the crash, which occurred on Highway 71 just north of Hewitt.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel located the two vehicles involved. One of the vehicles was in the south ditch facing north with disabling damage to the back end. The other vehicle sustained disabling front-end damage and was parked on the north shoulder.

Both vehicles were traveling north on Highway 71 when the driver of the SUV rapidly approached the passenger car, crashing into the back end and causing the passenger car to spin out and cross over into the south ditch, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the SUV was taken by private vehicle to the hospital for neck pain and the driver of the passenger car was checked and released by emergency medical services personnel. The SUV driver was issued a citation for failure to drive with due care.

Assisting at the scene were Tri-County Ambulance, Wadena Fire Department and Minnesota State Patrol.