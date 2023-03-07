99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Snowmobile with no driver crashes into home

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, March 2, on the 300 block of Main Street Northeast in Menahga.

Wadena Sheriff vheicle
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
March 07, 2023 11:30 AM

MENAHGA — An unoccupied snowmobile crashed into a home Thursday, March 2, on the 300 block of Main Street Northeast in Menahga.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 11:45 p.m. and according to the report, Curtis Roghan, of Menahga, started the machine when it accelerated on its own, striking a neighbor’s vehicle, garage and another neighbor’s house. The snowmobile eventually came to a rest on its own in a snowbank.

No one was operating the machine at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.

The vehicle and home that were struck sustained extensive damage, forcing the homeowners to evacuate for the evening due to a power meter being struck. Minnesota Power responded to the scene and terminated service to the home until it could be fixed.

Read more
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
East Gull Lake couple die in North Carolina crash
The North Carolina State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 2:06 p.m. Friday, March 3, in Anderson Creek Township, north of Fayetteville, North Carolina.
March 07, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
fns-brief.jpg
National
Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio; railroad says no toxins aboard
The accident follows the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, Ohio. The East Palestine derailment sent millions of pounds of toxic chemicals into the environment.
March 05, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Brad Brooks / Reuters
FSA snowmobile accident
Minnesota
Man dead after snowmobile crashes into trail groomer in Grand Rapids
The male snowmobile driver was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday
March 03, 2023 12:36 PM
 · 
By  Bemidji Pioneer staff reports
3069517+fatal-crash0.jpg
Minnesota
Man killed in west-central Minnesota rollover crash
Dean Nathaniel Christopherson, 54, of Silver Lake, died after his vehicle rolled over on Minnesota Highway 7 in Hale Township on Sunday.
February 27, 2023 09:44 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
4051677+0306_snowmobile-crash.jpg
Local
Snowmobile crash injures Buffalo woman
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 4:24 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in Ideal Township, northwest of Jenkins.
February 27, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2600344+0612_state-patrol.jpg
Local
Rollover injures Aitkin woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 7:36 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in Morrison Township, north of Aitkin.
February 27, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A snowplow pushes clears the edge of a road.
Local
Pine River man crashes into snowplow
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 9:37 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in Crow Wing Township, south of Baxter.
February 27, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0325state-patrol-update.jpg
Local
Highway 169 crash injures Aitkin man
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 6:54 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in Milaca Township, north of Milaca.
February 27, 2023 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Becky smiling.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota woman thankful nurse was nearby after near-fatal snowmobile crash
Becky Sletto of Alexandria, Minnesota, lost 6 units of blood after severing her femoral vein. A bystander, who happened to be a nurse, is credited for saving her life.
February 25, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Part of a plane after a crash
Minnesota
1 confirmed dead after small plane crashes in Duluth
The plane is partially submerged in the St. Louis River and responders are looking for any survivors, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said in a tweet.
February 24, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Brainerd staff to speed up cleaning of messy yards, snowy sidewalks
March 07, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Special Park Board meeting planned for March 9
March 07, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The low winter sun over open water in Brainerd.
Local
Winter's reflection
March 07, 2023 08:44 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls