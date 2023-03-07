Snowmobile with no driver crashes into home

MENAHGA — An unoccupied snowmobile crashed into a home Thursday, March 2, on the 300 block of Main Street Northeast in Menahga.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 11:45 p.m. and according to the report, Curtis Roghan, of Menahga, started the machine when it accelerated on its own, striking a neighbor’s vehicle, garage and another neighbor’s house. The snowmobile eventually came to a rest on its own in a snowbank.

No one was operating the machine at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.

The vehicle and home that were struck sustained extensive damage, forcing the homeowners to evacuate for the evening due to a power meter being struck. Minnesota Power responded to the scene and terminated service to the home until it could be fixed.