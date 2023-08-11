Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Drought initiates water conservation effort in Brainerd

Brainerd Public Utilities customers should conserve water in a variety of ways during the current drought period.

Map of drought conditions in Minnesota.
Contributed / U.S. Drought Monitor
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:30 AM

BRAINERD — Brainerd Public Utilities received guidance from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on water conservation efforts throughout the current drought period

As of Tuesday, Aug. 8, severe to extreme drought conditions were listed for Crow Wing County, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. With severe drought water shortages are common and water use restrictions are imposed. In extreme drought conditions, widespread water shortages and restrictions are expected.

On Thursday, Brainerd Public Utilities encouraged customers to begin conserving water in the following ways.

  • Water grass only as needed. Most lawns only need one inch of water per week. A heavy rain eliminates the need for watering for up to two weeks.
  • Turn off automatic irrigation, and only turn the water on when your lawn shows signs of excessive dryness, and do so early in the morning or later in the evening, when temperatures are cooler.
  • Mulch your trees and plants, as mulch helps prevent water evaporation.
  • Leave grass clippings in place, as they provide shade for the soil.
  • Check for leaks in hoses, pipes, couplings or sprinklers, as they are a significant source of wasted water.
  • Invest in a water barrel. Water collected in these barrels can be used for watering flower gardens.
  • Change your expectations. Allow for temporary discoloration during drought periods.
  • Avoid flushing the toilet unnecessarily. Dispose of tissues, insects and other similar waste in the trash rather than the toilet.
  • Take short showers instead of baths. Turn on the water only to get wet and lather and then again to rinse off.
  • Avoid letting the water run while brushing your teeth, washing your face or shaving.
  • Operate clothes washers only when they are fully loaded or set the water level for the size of your load.
  • Operate automatic dishwashers only when they are fully loaded. Use the “light wash” feature to use less water.
  • Clean vegetables in a pan filled with water rather than running water from the tap.
  • Avoid wasting water waiting for it to get hot. Capture it for other uses such as plant watering.
  • Don’t rinse the dishes before placing them in the dishwasher, just remove large particles of food.
  • Avoid using running water to thaw meat or other frozen foods. Defrost food overnight in the refrigerator or use the defrost setting on your microwave.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

