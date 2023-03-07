Dryer fire causes minor damage at Brainerd house

BRAINERD — An electrical problem with a clothes dryer is likely the cause of a fire Monday, March 6, at a house on the 1300 block of Pine Street in Brainerd.

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to the fire at 12:07 p.m. Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said when fire crews arrived they found the fire to be mostly out as the Brainerd Police Department arrived on the scene first and used an extinguisher to control the fire.

Read more







Holmes said there was minor damage to the area of the house where the dryer was located and the fire appears to have started in the electrical system of the dryer.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the homeowners. Assisting at the scene was North Memorial Health Ambulance.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .