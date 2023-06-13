Dunkin’ Donuts project moves forward in Brainerd

BRAINERD — Brainerd is one step closer to having a Dunkin’ Donuts.

City Council members approved two variance requests June 5 from Dairyland Operations LLC, which plans to open a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant at 3 Washington St. in northeast Brainerd.

The first variance permits the main entrance to face the rear of the project to allow for the installation of a drive-thru around the building, which will offer drive-thru and walk-up service only.

The second variance relates to yard setbacks for the new building that will be constructed on the project.

Before approving the variances, council member Jeff Czeczok asked if anyone who voted “no” could be required to buy the first round of doughnuts, though the vote ended up being unanimous.

In other business June 5, the council:

Approved a temporary liquor license for Jack Pine Brewery for events June 15, July 27 and Sept. 7 at the Northern Pacific Center.

Approved a temporary on-sale liquor license for the Brainerd Jaycees for an event July 28-29 in downtown Brainerd.

Approved a lawful gambling application from the Brainerd Jaycees for an event June 10 at Brainerd High School.

Accepted the retirement of custodian/groundskeeper Randy Villnow, effective June 8.

Accepted the retirement of hydro lead/relief operator Mark Levig, effective June 30.

Accepted the retirement of hydro operator Diane Mahady, effective June 30.

Approved the hiring of seasonal employees: Kaden Imdieke and Rex Block, Brainerd Public Utilities summer maintenance, $16 per hour; Mackenzie Stockinger, parks seasonal maintenance, $16 per hour; Logal Goltz, weekend ballfield maintenance, $15 per hour; Emily Bjorgan, parks and recreation intern, $16 per hour; Troy Herron, adult softball umpire, $32 per game; Patrick Wussow, public works intern, $16 per hour.

Approved the hiring of Jason Gage as a BPU laborer, beginning June 12, earning $26.32 per hour.

Approved the hiring of Coleman Hayes as a maintenance III/mechanic, beginning June 12, earning $31.14 per hour.

Authorized the police department to apply for a Traffic Safety Enforcement from the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety. The grant, requested for $61,697.16, supports targeted enforcement in high risk areas identified by the Brainerd Lakes Towards Zero Death Passenger Safety Coalition.

Approved an agreement with Brainerd Public Schools for a school resource officer for the next two school years. The base rates for the officer are $91,788 for 2023-24 and $96,664 for 2024-25, which represent increases of 3% and 5.4%, respectively.

Donated $8,000 from the city’s special projects fund to Brainerd Community Action for Fourth of July fireworks.

Approved a temporary closure of North Eighth Street from Fir Street to Bluff Avenue, near Triangle Park, from noon to 4:30 p.m. June 17 for a graduation party.

Approved a parking lot closure for the Lakes Area Skatepark Association’s GnarBQ event, set for noon to 5 p.m. July 1 in the City Hall parking lot.

Approved a parking lot closure for the annual Lakes Area Music Festival Block Party, set for Aug. 9 in the Laurel Street parking lot.

Approved a street closure application from the Brainerd Jaycees for the annual StreetFest, set for July 28-29 in downtown Brainerd. Front Street will be closed between South Sixth and South Eighth streets both days, and the Front Street parking lot will be closed on July 29.

Approved a change order to the north Brainerd construction project, as concrete found underneath existing asphalt had to be removed and replaced with granular material. The concrete was thicker than anticipated and required more granular material to build the road grade back to the necessary elevations, leading to a change order in the amount of $32,793.60.

Accepted a bid from Anderson Brothers Construction for the city’s 2023 large patch project in the amount of $49,023. The city budgeted $50,000 for the expense in its continuous improvement plan.

Appointed James Norwood and Jeff Grunewald to the Planning Commission.

Approved a beekeeping permit for a property at 1209 Oak St.

Approved a variance request for Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge to place a 15-foot tall monument sign on its property at 2424 Business Highway 371. The height exceeds the city’s limit of 12 feet.

Rescheduled a joint meeting with the BPU Commission from June 26 to 6 p.m. July 31 at City Hall.

Scheduled a work session for 6 p.m. June 26 to discuss city council and staff procedures related to council meetings.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .