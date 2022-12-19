Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Early Brainerd toboggan slides offer wintertime fun

Brainerd toboggan slides existed early in the city’s history. The outdoor recreational activity offered a fun way for Brainerd lakes area residents to enjoy winter.

William "Billy" Johnstone and toboggan
William "Billy" Johnstone, aka Alphabetical Johnstone, poses with his toboggan in an image from the Crow Wing County Historial Society book "Images of America: Brainerd." He served as district clerk of court for more than four decades.
Contributed / Crow Wing County Historical Society
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
December 19, 2022 06:30 AM
BRAINERD — Perhaps nothing beats whooshing down a snow-covered hill for thrills, especially as a child.

Toboggan slides were once located on Front Street and they were two blocks long, from South Sixth Street to Eighth Street, according to local historian Carl Faust.

“It was two separate slides. You climbed up on one and slid, went two blocks to the start of the other, and repeated! It was like a perpetual slide,” Faust said. “It was the only one of this type I have heard of.”

Brainerd was not unique in offering an inexpensive outdoor recreational opportunity that promised fun for all with little experience necessary. Cities such as St. Paul and Duluth had their own toboggan slides that proved popular with the masses.

“It is strange we have all kinds of photos of toboggan slides all over the state, but not one of this very unique one right here in Brainerd,” Faust said.

People slide down the toboggan slide at Indian Mounds Park in St. Paul.
Early St. Paul area residents enjoy going down the toboggan slide at Indian Mounds Park.
Contributed / Carl Faust

The Brainerd toboggan slides were structured in such a way that they were in opposition to one another, or faced one another with their highest points located furthest from the other slide, and with a downtown ice rink at about Seventh Street between the two slides, explained Faust.

“It is strange there were many attempts at building a man-made slide, and right in downtown, when we had so many natural hills 60 feet up from the river, and other natural hills,” Faust said.

The Front Street toboggan slides in downtown Brainerd date back to the early 1900s and would have been located on the southeast corner of Washington and North Sixth streets, south of the historic Brainerd water tower and north of the American Legion.

“As I study such early winter activities, it seems locals truly embraced winter, perhaps subscribing to the theory that if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em!” Faust wrote on the topic.

The 35-foot-tall slides were 1,360 feet in length and consisted of two tracks, down one side and back on the other, with an ice rink that was to be constructed in the center, according to the Dec. 19, 1886, edition of the Minneapolis Tribune.

MORE ABOUT BRAINERD HISTORY BY FRANK LEE:
A team of horses hitched to a wagon outside the Brainerd Brewing Co. along the eastern shore of Boom Lake circa 1890.
Local
Raise a pint to Brainerd Brewing Co., which once stood on Boom Lake
The Brainerd Brewing Co. on Boom Lake’s east shore was in operation as late as 1914. Razed a decade later, part of the brewery’s foundation was uncovered by the Brainerd History Group in 2009.
December 12, 2022 06:02 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Local
Mississippi riverside park began … as a park
December 05, 2022 02:00 PM
Local
Brainerd native helps preserve part of city’s railroad history
November 28, 2022 08:15 AM

“There were lots of clubs, and one slide went 60 mph! Platforms were built of timber as staging and starting points. They had warming houses and concessions, and some included ice rinks,’ Faust said of early toboggan enthusiasts.

The illuminated toboggan slides and ice rink became fully operational on Christmas Eve in 1886; the cost of admission to the toboggan slides and the ice rink was 10 cents, with children admitted for a nickel, according to the Jan. 21, 1887, edition of the Brainerd Dispatch.

“Some were watered to make speeds faster on ice, like modern luges,” Faust said.

The Front Street toboggan slides were to be taken down in February 1887, according to the Brainerd Dispatch, but the deconstruction was not without an incident involving the Crow Wing County treasurer at the time.

“A scantling fell from an elevation of 20 feet striking him on the head and shoulders. The blow felled him and he was taken home in a carriage. … In the timber was a long spike which just missed his head,” according to the April 1, 1887, edition of the Brainerd Dispatch newspaper.

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchFL .

Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
I cover arts and entertainment, and write feature stories, for the Brainerd Dispatch newspaper. As a professional journalist with years of experience, I have won awards for my fact-based reporting. And my articles have also appeared in other publications, including USA Today. 📰
