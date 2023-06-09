East Gull council shoots down helipad proposal again

EAST GULL LAKE — An East Gull Lake resident remains frustrated as City Council members maintained a position of not allowing private helipads in the city.

Doug Schieffer says he will now land his helicopter on the water of Steamboat Bay near his home on Floan Point, as he travels between his seasonal East Gull Lake property and Twin Cities home. Steamboat Bay is a public seaplane base, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, open for residential use.

It’s an option Schieffer has had open to him since buying the East Gull Lake property a few years ago, but it’s one he said he didn’t want to use because he felt there were options that would be less intrusive for his neighbors.

One of those options included building a hangar at the nearby East Gull Lake Airport so Schieffer could land and store his helicopter there, while another was to construct a helipad on his property, as far away as possible from neighboring houses.

City Council members have now struck down both of those options, the latter more than once.

“It’s frustrating that the opposition doesn’t understand all the facts, meaning people that signed the petition,” Schieffer said during a phone interview Wednesday, June 7. “That’s frustrating, but that’s what the city listens to. They don’t listen to facts.”

More than 1,000 have signed a petition on Change.org opposing Schieffer’s private helipad, though whether all those signatures came from local residents is unknown. The East Gull Lake population, according to 2020 Census data, is 986.

The council voted 4-1 Tuesday, June 6, to follow a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission not to consider an ordinance that would allow helipads at residences in the city.

“It has no business, for sure, in a shoreline district,” council member Jim Ruttger said “... I think we’ve got to uphold the denial.”

Carol Demgen was the lone vote against the denial.

Council members downvoted a similar measure in September 2020 , unanimously rejecting an ordinance that would have allowed helipads at residences that met certain criteria and outlined rules on take off and landing time and frequency.

The light green marker notes where an East Gull Lake resident plans to land a helicopter on Steamboat Bay on Gull Lake to commute between the lakes area residence and his Scott County area home. Contributed / My Maps

Numerous residents from all over East Gull Lake have spoken out against the proposed ordinance before and since that September meeting, though the city received mixed reactions from Schieffers’ neighbors on Floan Point. Some have written in support of Schieffer landing his helicopter on his property, while others have opposed it, citing concerns about noise levels, environmental impacts and safety.

Schieffer and others with helicopter expertise have said those points are not valid and argue a helicopter is no different than a seaplane in terms of those concerns.

Both times, a recommendation to deny the measures came from the Planning and Zoning Commission on a 3-2 vote .

The last commission vote came May 31, when Marty Halvorson and Paul Tollefson voted in favor of the ordinance, saying they would rather be able to manage helicopter landings better through regulations in the ordinance than over the water.

Commission Chair Bruce Buxton said the better option for management is to have hangars at the airport, even though council members already denied that course of action.

The City Council voted this past February to move forward with a project to construct hangars at the airport but rescinded that decision in March.

The issue is the deed from Madden’s Resort, which gave the airport to the city for $1 in 1984. The deed states no buildings shall be constructed or placed on the property except for hangars or a ground maintenance shed not visible to the naked eye from the paved portion of County State Aid Highway 77.

It also states the flora on the premises shall not be disturbed except for horseback riding trails, bicycle paths, snowmobile trails or jogging paths.

While hangars are allowable under the deed, disruptions to the vegetation on the property are not, and original plans for the hangars included cutting down trees.

But whether the stipulations of that deed are still in effect after nearly 40 years seems to be up for debate.

Minnesota statute states: “All private covenants, conditions, or restrictions created by which the title or use of real property is affected, cease to be valid and operative 30 years after the date of the need, or other instrument, or the date of the probate of the will, creating them, and may be disregarded.”

But at the February planning and zoning meeting — after the council’s vote to begin working on the hangars — Ben Thuringer, managing director and chief operating officer of Madden’s, told commissioners the deed is still legally binding, and if it were violated with the construction of hangars, Madden’s would have the right to take back possession of the airport.

Council members then voted 3-1 to rescind their decision the next month. Mayor Dave Kavanaugh voted against the measure, while Demgen was absent.

Whether the deed is valid or not, at least some of the City Council members have expressed hesitancy to cut down trees and make alterations to the airport property.

Residents listen to East Gull Lake City Council members discuss a helipad proposal Tuesday, June 6, at The Legacy Pavilion at Cragun's Resort. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

Without a hangar, Scheiffer said he would worry about effects of the elements on his helicopter or the possibility of vandalism.

So with that possibility off the table, Schieffer said he decided to try one last time to try to be a good neighbor and get approval for the helipad on his property versus landing over the water, which he reiterated is his legal right and has been for years.

“I’ve had the legal right to do this. I’ve held off, trying to find the least intrusive way to do it,” Schieffer said, noting he’s trying to be as good of a neighbor as possible. “... That’s why I decided to go through this one more time, knowing that I’m gonna get lambasted, but I decided to go through it one more time just so I know in my heart I’ve done everything I possibly can to do this in the least intrusive way.”

But at the May Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, members agreed they wanted the council to revisit their decision on the airport hangars. While Buxton said council members are still entitled to their thoughts, it’s also possible they could re-think things after hearing more discussion.

“And I think the best way to get that to happen is to send it back to them with a recommendation of denial tonight and a recommendation to pursue the hangars at the airport,” Buxton said May 30. “That’s the way I think you’ll get more bang for your buck.”

City Council decision

If everyone were 100% on board with a hangar at the airport, Ruttger said that would be the best option, but not everybody is there yet.

Buxton agreed the city wasn’t there yet, but he said they’d never get there if they didn’t pursue the issue enough to find out. He said he thinks the council needs to get a legal opinion from a judge on the legal standing of the deed.

Demgen agreed with that idea.

Kavanaugh said he hated that the council flipped on the hangar motion but wasn’t sure if he could flip again on the ordinance.

“I’m having a rough time with that,” Kavanaugh said.

Council member Scott Hoffman said the issue for him with the hangars is losing green space in the city.

“The city doesn’t own much property, and we do in that area at the airport. In my opinion, the prettiest part of the trail goes around the airport by Dade Lake,” Hoffman said. “... I think what we’re doing is trying to find a solution for one person that’s gonna change the character of the city for everyone. And I don’t see hangars as being a benefit to the city.”

Both Hoffman and council member Tim Bergin said the Brainerd airport would be the best option for Schieffer, as it’s not that far away.

Bergin added he was interested in looking at adding hangars to the East Gull Lake airport if it could be done without tearing down trees, but he doesn’t believe that is possible.

“We’ve approached the donor multiple times, and they’ve opposed any development each time,” Bergin said. “So I still think we need to recognize and respect and appreciate the intent of the gift under which it was given.”

After the vote, Buxton told the council of the other recommendation commissioners made at their last meeting — a unanimous motion to ask the council to revisit allowing hangars at the airport.

Kavanaugh asked if officials could discuss that Tuesday night but was informed by the city attorney they could not, as it was not on the agenda. If he wanted to talk about it further, he could add it to next month’s meeting agenda.

“That means we’ve got to go through another month of a potential 400 emails?” Kavanaugh asked. “That’ll be fun.”

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.