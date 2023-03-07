99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
East Gull Lake couple die in North Carolina crash

The North Carolina State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 2:06 p.m. Friday, March 3, in Anderson Creek Township, north of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Fatal crash accident graphic.
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
March 07, 2023 10:13 AM

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina — An East Gull Lake couple died Friday, March 3, after their vehicle was struck by a sheriff’s office vehicle on North Carolina State Highway 210 in Harnett County, North Carolina.

The North Carolina State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 2:06 p.m. in Anderson Creek Township, north of Fayetteville, North Carolina. According to the report, the couple were attempting to cross the highway at Ray Road when a Harnett County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, engaged in a pursuit on the highway, collided with the vehicle at the intersection, sending both vehicles off the roadway.

The passenger, Patricia Lynn Finch, 64, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Brian Anthony Finch, 65, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center hospital in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office deputy suffered serious injuries and was transported to Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington, North Carolina.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol collision reconstruction unit is investigating the crash.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
