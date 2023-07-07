Ed Menk still going strong, has no plans on retiring

BRAINERD — When a job is loved, there is little reason to leave it and after 55 years in the jewelry business, Ed Menk still loves the work.

Menk’s business, E.L. Menk Jewelers, is a mainstay of downtown Brainerd in the iconic building on Laurel Street that has been associated with him for 30 some years. He sold the building three years ago to the Hensels, who opened the Loide Oils and Vinegars in the building. Loide Oils and Vinegars was a finalist for the Destination Downtown Business Contest and expanded their business to Brainerd, buying the entire former Citizen State Bank building. While they have other locations, including Nisswa, they closed the Brainerd location and recently put the building up for sale. Menk has a more than six year lease with an option to extend and plans to continue his work there, hopeful the next building owners will have a vision and capital to move the building to the future with all its potential.

Read more





Menk said the downtown location has been a great spot for his business allowing him to grow the operation and connect with customers. His business sells, buys, repairs and creates custom pieces of jewelry.

With large for-sale signs on the building and after a Biz Buzz column centered on the building’s potential with a sale, Menk said customers have come from neighboring cities, Aitkin and Pine River, thinking he was going to close soon or retire. Not so fast, he said.

“I’m not planning to shut down any time soon,” he said.

Those rumors might have been fueled by the retirement of his longtime goldsmith, but Menk is looking to hire a new goldsmith and is in talks with a candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So we’re moving ahead,” he said.

E.L. Menk Jeweler has been a downtown Brainerd mainstay for over 30 years. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Menk has weathered a lot of changes in the business, including the pandemic.

“It was rough,” he said. “But our customer base bounced right back. And we’re going straight ahead.”

The bounce back had 2022 as his second best year.

“This year is still great,” he said. “So we’re doing well. We’ve been in business now for 44 years — that’s two days short of forever. We’re happy with the business. We’re happy with our customer base.”

Customers include those who have known him and been customers for many years and expands to their relatives and friends.

He’s seen growth in the repair business and trends in the industry include selling a lot of natural and lab-grown diamonds, which are becoming a big alternative to mined diamonds. Seeing the difference between the two may take the talents of a gemologist. Menk said the quality of the lab-grown diamonds is good and the science going into creating them has brought the price down. The lab diamonds are more ecologically friendly and also appeal to customers for that aspect.

The iconic former Citizen State Bank building, which houses E.L. Menk Jewelers. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Gold continues to be popular. When Menk got into the industry, he said gold was selling for $35 an ounce. Recently, it was as high as $2,000 an ounce. Because of the cost, he said designers are making better use of the materials with more design involved in the jewelry pieces they create.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the industry has changed and trends in popular pieces changes, Menk said people still appreciate the beautiful pieces that are created.

“We make a lot of really neat, beautiful things,” he said. “We create quite a few pieces.”

And there are more options now than ever with colored gemstones — rubies, sapphires and emeralds and opals to colored diamonds that come in pink, blues and yellow.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

In creating pieces, options include using a was mold and centrifugal force to flow gold into the mold. Now computer assisted design and computer aided manufacturing are creating 3D models and creating jewelry pieces. Creating jewelry has been something Menk’s been doing for decades.

Other services may not be as well known but come in handy in a pinch, like when a ring is stuck and won’t come off. Menk has a special tool designed to cut the ring and save the skin when a ring is jammed on a finger.

He also rebuilds and resizes rings, cleans rings and checks to make sure they are in good shape so the prongs retain their hold on the gemstones.

“We do a little bit of everything,” he said.

He has stories like the couple who came in for rings after getting engaged. They were high school sweethearts who lost track of each other, married other people and were widowed and reconnected at a reunion. They were in their 80s and got an ovation from others in the store for a downtown girls night out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s enjoyable,” Menk said of the work. “We get to go and see the smile on people’s faces. We get to see the young couples or not so young couples come in and pick out engagement or wedding bands — and the smile on their face is priceless.”

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz.