EDA meeting set in Crosslake

The meeting will be 8:30 a.m. July 12.

A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:00 AM

CROSSLAKE — The Economic Development Authority rescheduled its regular meeting of July 5 for 8:30 a.m. July 12 in City Hall in Crosslake.

By Dispatch staff report
