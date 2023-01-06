99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Eichorn sworn in as state senator for 3rd time

Eichorn will serve as an assistant minority leader for the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus.

Justin Eichorn.jpg
State Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids
Contributed / Minnesota Senate
By Dispatch staff report
January 06, 2023 02:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — State Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, once again took the oath of office as a Minnesota state senator when the Legislature convened for the 2023-24 session Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Eichorn is serving his third term.

“I am excited to begin a new year in the Senate Representing the wonderful folks of Senate District 6,” Eichorn stated in a news release. “I am grateful for the trust that has been placed in me and, as I always have, I will work my hardest every day to earn it.

“I am always looking to work across the aisle to get things done, but accountability will be especially important this session. Democrats control the House, Senate, and Governor’s Office — we must ensure they are putting the best interests of all Minnesotans first, not just their base. I am eager to get to work.”

Eichorn encouraged constituents to ask questions, provide feedback and offer ideas, the news release stated. He can be reached at his Capitol office at 2235 Minnesota Senate Building, 95 University Ave., St. Paul; by email at sen.justin.eichorn@senate.mn ; or by phone at 651-296-7079.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eichorn will serve as an assistant minority leader for the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus. He is the Republican lead on the Environment, Climate, and Legacy Committee, and will serve as a member of the committees on Finance and Rules and Administration. He represents Senate District 6, which includes communities in Cass, Crow Wing and Itasca counties.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA LEGISLATUREGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
A woman stands in the post office near a package pick up area.
Local
Government officials speak out on Brainerd mail delivery issues
Eighth Congressional District Rep. Pete Stauber said Thursday he received a number of calls from those concerned about delays in their mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service.
January 06, 2023 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Small fire forces Brainerd day care evacuation
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 06, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd fire truck with name on open side door
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 06, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Starry stonewort, an aquatic invasive species, found in Cass Lake. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota DNR.
Local
Crow Wing County seeks comments on proposed 2023 AIS Prevention Plan
Topics include watercraft inspections, decontaminations, education and awareness, milfoil treatments and early AIS detection.
January 06, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report